The first weekend of section postseason competition for local winter sports teams turned out to be a bit of a buzzkill as several teams experienced less-than-expected results.
GYMNASTICS
Although the Bluejackets entered the Section 7AA meet as the favorites on paper, the team’s overall lack of experience in this high-pressure meet showed as C-I stumbled to a third place finish with a score of 140.4. Anoka claimed their first section championship in 42 years with a season-high score of 143.650. Elk River was second with a score of 142.125.
The Jackets got off to a solid start, scoring a 36.125. After that, though, the wheels came completely off as 12 of the 20 routines featured major deductions. Despite that, the team was right in the hunt for first place until their final rotation on the beam. Any hopes of a magical finish were quickly dashed as all five competitors fell once during their routine, along with other deductions produced the team’s lowest score on the apparatus since their first two meets of the season.
The team’s struggles also showed up in the individual results, with only sophomore Abby Kryzer (9.075) and freshman Aubrey Wilson (8.8) advancing to state on the bars. They will compete on that event at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.
For North Branch, their team expectations weren’t as lofty, especially considering the #1-ranked team in Class A (Big Lake) is in their section. North Branch wound up finishing fifth out of seven teams with a score of 131.125.
Individaully, sophomore Dakota Esget earned a trip to state by finishing third in the all-around with a score of 36.125. Her top score was 9.5 on vault, which was the second-highest score of the meet on that event. She will compete at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
WRESTLING
The Jackets entered the team section tournament with the fourth seed, however they left getting defeated by #5-seed Elk River 39-30. The Elks broke a 15-15 deadlock with two pins and a decision in the middle weights, creating a hole C-I couldn’t quite climb out of. The Jackets will have the opportunity to send a number of individuals to state this weekend at Blaine.
Like the Viking gymnasts, North Branch’s wrestlers were also facing long odds in their section team tournament as Class AA #1-ranked Simley was also in their section. They were hoping, though, to make it out of the first round as they were going up against Mahtomedi, who they had defeated during the regular season. The Zephyrs, however, turned the tables on NB and won the section match 43-36.
BOYS HOCKEY
The Jackets were hoping for a third or maybe even second seed in the Section 5A tournament, however they wound up with the #4 seed, where they were matched up for a third time against Princeton. C-I did complete the sweep of the Tigers, winning 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Now, they face off against the section #1 seed Little Falls Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Flyers defeated C-I 5-1 earlier in the season. Should the Jackets upset the Flyers, they will advance to the Section 5A finals on Wednesday, March 1 at Elk River, against the winner of the #2-seed Monticello versus #3 seed St. Cloud Cathedral semifinal game.
Before that, C-I ended their regular season with a 5-2 win over Irondale, a 8-5 win over Wadena-Deer Creek, and a 3-1 loss to Academy of Holy Angels.
Northern Edge had their season abruptly end with a 15-1 loss to Duluth Marshall in the Section 7AA tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
In regular season action, North Branch broke their losing streak with a 57-36 win over Breck. Before that, they lost to Becker 67-28. After the win over the Mustangs, NB lost to Princeton 49-40 and Chisago Lakes 65-50. Their final game of the regular season — hosting Cambridge-Isanti, is being pushed back by a day due to the anticipated snowstorm. That game will now be played at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
The Jackets had their seven-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Becker as the Bulldogs topped C-I 81-58. They also lost to Monticello 56-44.
North Branch’s section tournament begins on Tuesday, Feb. 28, with the Vikings most likely receiving the #5 seed in the six-team section. They will probably travel to Hibbing for the quarterfinals.
C-I’s section tournament picture is a lot fuzzier as the Section 7AAAA seedings are determined by coaches’ voting. The most likely scenario, based on head-to-head results is the Jackets will receive the #4 seed. However they could also drop behind Andover and be seeded #5. Either way, those two teams will probably face each other in the quarterfinals, which are on Wednesday, March 1. The only question will be who will be the higher seed and thus the home team.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Branch had their three-game winning streak snapped last week, and they are unfortunately now on a two-game skid after dropping a close game to Becker 68-65 and falling to Princeton 86-65. NB promptly ended that mini skid with a 82-68 win over Chisago Lakes. Their final game of the regular season — at Cambridge-Isanti, was postponed to Thursday, March 2 due to the anticipated snowstorm.
The Jackets went 2-1 in their games last week, dropping a high-scoring game to Big Lake by a score of 90-80, but then defeating Becker 79-53. They concluded by breaching the century mark with a 100-68 win over Monticello. Kobe Karels scored 31 points against the Magic, with John Troolin adding 26. Besides their home game against North Branch, C-I still has a game against Anoka on Monday, Feb. 27, which is also a postponement from earlier in the season.
