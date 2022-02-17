Boys hockey
The Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team continues to amass school records, with last week the Jackets earning a share of the school’s first-ever Mississippi 8 conference championship.
During its final conference game of the season, C-I rolled over Becker/Big Lake 13–0 to conclude its conference schedule with a 10–2 record, tying them with Chisago Lakes atop the standings. The Jackets scored seven times in the first period, five times in the second, and once in the third, which was entirely played in running time. Wyatt Lindell, Treyten Green, Finn Overby and Jaxon Jones each scored twice in the win.
As it turned out, earlier in the week C-I could have captured the conference title outright, but a three-goal third period by Chisago Lakes broke open a 3–3 deadlock between the Jackets and the Wildcats, giving Chisago Lakes a 6–3 win.
Northern Edge is finishing out its inaugural season as a co-op having lost seven games in a row, including a 5–0 loss to Princeton, a 6–5 loss to Chisago Lakes, and a 4–1 loss to Mound Westonka last week. In its loss to the Wildcats, Northern Edge rallied from a 4–0 deficit to make the game interesting, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback. Five different players scored for Northern Edge in the game.
Boys basketball
Cambridge-Isanti is proof positive that winning is contagious. After struggling to top teams for most of the season, the Jackets have now rattled off five-straight victories, including a 70–56 win over St. Francis and a 76–67 win over Big Lake last week.
Kobe Karels was the Jackets’ leading scorer in both games, scoring 24 against the Saints and a career-high 33 against the Hornets. John Troolin added 19 points in the win against St. Francis.
Unfortunately, the Vikings’ record has been going the other direction as the team has experienced a three-game losing skid. Last week saw North Branch drop a 68–62 game against Big Lake and a 67–57 game against Becker. Trevor Johnson was the leading scorer for the Vikings in both games, scoring 20 against Big Lake and 14 versus Becker.
Girls basketball
C-I appeared to somewhat right the ship after a few losses recently, convincingly defeating a pair of teams last week. However, in a key section matchup, the Jackets lost to Blaine, 73–61.
The two wins were over St. Francis, 62–33 and Big Lake, 63–16. In the win over the Saints, Maraya Wiltrout led the team, scoring 16 points. Mikayla Aumer added 14 points and Croix Vavra contributed 12. Against the Hornets, Aumer single-handedly doubled Big Lake’s point total, scoring 33. Wiltrout added 12 in the rout. Wiltrout was also the leading scorer in the loss to the Bengals, scoring 23, with Aumer adding 18.
North Branch went 1–2 on the week, beating Big Lake 55-45 but then losing to Monticello, 64–48 and Becker, 77–37. Paige Peaslee was the Vikings’ leading scorer against Big Lake and Becker with 29 and 19 points, respectively. Chloe Lattimore led the team against the Magic, scoring 13 points. Kate Lattimore added 12 points in that same game.
Wrestling
The Jackets earned a huge victory last week, coming from behind to defeat rival St. Francis, 34–31. C-I needed a decision by Darren Spencer at 195 pounds and pins by Scott Simpson at 220 pounds and Deke Scott at 285 pounds to earn the hard-fought victory.
C-I will now look towards the Section 7AAA team and individual tournaments. Based on coaches’ rankings, the Jackets were given the #3 seed for the team tournament, which will be held at Champlin Park on Friday, Feb. 18. The Jackets will face Elk River in the quarterfinals. A win against the Elks will send the team to the semifinals, against the winner of #2-seed Forest Lake and #7-seed Coon Rapids.
The Vikings earned the first team win of the season last week, topping Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 39–36 at the Rush City/Braham Quad. A majority of the Vikings’ team points came via forfeit, as five North Branch grapplers had their hands raised uncontested. The Vikings did earn contested wins by Jack Baker via a 6–3 decision and Ethan Kester via pin.
During the same night, North Branch lost to Rock Ridge, 53–17 and Rush City/Braham, 54-25. Baker went undefeated in all three of his matches, with Ashton LaBelle and Brandt Bombard going 2–0 in contested matches and earning one forfeit as well.
Girls hockey
The Northern Tier Stars’ season came to an inglorious end via a 16–0 loss to state #1-ranked Andover in the Section 7AA quarterfinals.
