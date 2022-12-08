BOYS HOCKEY
The Bluejacket hockey team has very quickly established that last season’s success wasn’t a fluke. In their season-opener, C-I topped highly ranked St. Cloud Cathedral — the same team that knocked them out of last season’s section tournament in the semifinals — by the exact same score, 4-1.
This season’s game started with the two teams skating to a 1-1 tie through two periods. Luke Pierson gave the Jackets a 1-0 lead in the first period, with Cathedral’s goal coming midway through the second. In the third period, however, C-I came up with three unanswered goals, with Pierson collecting his second and Finn Overby scoring the final two. Meanwhile, sophomore goalie Jaxon Sibell made 30 saves on 31 shots on goal to earn the win.
In their second game of the season, the Jackets rallied from a 3-0 deficit against Waconia, only to lose to the Wildcats 4-3 in overtime on a goal scored 17 seconds into the extra period.
Next up for the Jackets is another key section game against Monticello on Friday.
Northern Edge, who is in the second season of their co-op between host St. Francis and North Branch, is winless on the season after four games. Northern Edge lost to Simley 5-2 and Dodge County 9-1 in their traditional Thanksgiving weekend tournament at Simley. They followed that up with a 10-1 and 16-1 loss to Osseo and Coon Rapids, respectively.
GYMNASTICS
A young Bluejacket squad quickly established two competitions under their belts, with C-I earning their first dual meet win of the season and coming in second in their first invite — all within 48 hours.
The Jackets began their season with a home meet against conference foe Monticello, topping the Magic 136.625 - 133.35. Sophomore captain Abby Kryzer won the all-around with a score of 35.475. She also took first in the vault with a 9.1 and bars with a 9.025. Freshman Aubrey Wilson took first on the beam with a one-fall 8.85. Senior Alison Barber took first on floor with an 8.825.
Two days later, the Jackets traveled to Perham for the Jackie Mann Invite — their traditional first meet of the season. There, they finished second to Detroit Lakes with a score of 136.9. Barber finished in eighth place in the all-around with a 34.5. The senior was C-I’s top finisher on the beam with a seventh-place 8.8 and placed fourth on the floor with a 9.1. Wilson also placed fourth on the bars with an 8.75.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The C-I girls basketball team has gotten off to a solid start to their season, going 2-1 in their first three games. The season started with a 63-57 loss to Blaine, but the Jackets rebounded with a convincing 66-54 win over Duluth East and a key 48-43 win over Forest Lake.
The Jackets have already shown more balanced scoring than last year, with Haylie Jerde leading the team with 22 points against the Greyhounds and Maraya Wiltrout scoring 20 points against the Rangers. Wiltrout was also C-I’s leading scorer in the loss to the Bengals, scoring 17.
North Branch has gotten off to a bit of a rougher start, going 1-2 in their first three games. The Vikings lost to Hermantown 60-51 and South St. Paul 70-37 in their first two games before coming up with a solid 67-36 win over Duluth Denfeld. While Ella Kuhlman will be the leading scorer in most of their games — she scored 27, 10, and 24 points in the three games, the team is showing signs of having the potential for a more balanced supporting cast behind her. In the win over the Hunters, Johanna Bartkey had 14 points and Kate Lattimore had 13 points. Against the Hawks, Chloe Lattimore added 16 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Branch went 1-1 in their first two games of the season. Like the girls, the boys defeated Duluth Denfeld, with their score being 80-75. NB’s loss came to Zimmerman 46-41. Tyler Minke led the Vikings in their win over the Hunters, scoring 27 points. Noah Thorsen added 22 points, with Brody Beaver (13 points) and Carson Klein (11 points) also reaching double digits.
Cambridge-Isanti’s season-opening game against Elk River was postponed due to the Elks’ football team playing in the Prep Bowl.
WRESTLING
C-I has gotten off to a solid 3-2 record this season, with their losses coming against stiff competition. The Jackets started off with a 43-30 win over Brainerd in a match they never trailed in the team score. On the same night, they cruised to a 73-3 win over North Branch due in large part to seven Viking forfeits.
Two days later, the Jackets traveled to Chisago Lakes where they lost to #7-ranked Mounds View 48-20 and Foley 35-34. The team did rally to edge Kenyon Wannamingo 37-35 thanks to a pinfall by Brady Anderson at 285 pounds.
Besides their loss to C-I, the Vikings also dropped a 66-6 loss to Brainerd. Jack Baker at 113 pounds was the lone Viking to earn an individual win in the two matches.
In their first individual invite of the season, at Fridley, Michael Thao took first place at 138 pounds, Baker earned third place at 113 pounds, and Colin Duvall earned fourth at 132 pounds.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Northern Tier continued to struggle last week, getting shut out by Forest Lake 3-0 and losing to Duluth 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.