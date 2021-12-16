Boys hockey
While answering his preseason questions from local media, Bluejacket boys hockey head coach Jarad Ziebarth stated “finding a dependable goaltender will be one of our top priorities.” Well, it looks like he might be able to check that one off his to-do list.
Three games ago freshman Jaxon Sibell got the starting nod and has quickly established himself as the number one goalie, giving up only four goals in three games, enabling C-I to go from an 0-2 start while yielding 15 goals to winning three straight and leapfrogging all but two teams in the early Section 5A standings. Last week, Sibell stopped 51 of 53 shots on goal to lead the Jackets to a 5-1 win over Pine City and a 4-1 win over Monticello.
During the Pine City game, C-I rattled off four unanswered goals to break a 1-1 tie midway through the game, including a penalty shot goal by Will O’Donovan in the second period that proved to be the eventual game-winner. O’Donovan would add a second goal in the game. Also scoring were Seth Terhell, Andrew Aljets, and Jakob Olson.
Three nights later, the Jackets controlled the traditionally strong Monticello/Maple Lake Moose, with Sibell missing a shutout on a fluky goal with just a minute-and-a-half left in the game. This time, it was Terhell who got two goals, with O’Donovan adding another and Jaxon Jones picking up the fourth goal.
Sibell and the rest of the Jackets will get their biggest tests of the season this week as they travel to current section leader Little Falls on Thursday and host Princeton in the always emotional “Rusty Skates Trophy” game on Saturday.
Northern Edge picked up its first win of the season with an 8-2 win over Becker/Big Lake. The team also lost a close game against Anoka 4-3 in overtime. In the win over the Eagles, Tyler Iacono earned a hat trick, with Isaiah Scarborough and Trever Ripley scoring twice. Carsen Thorson scored twice in the loss to the Tornadoes.
Gymnastics
In their first conference dual meets of the season, both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch came away with satisfying wins.
The Vikings’ first meet of the season yielded a 129.1-121.75 win over neighbor Chisago Lakes. Freshman Dakota Esget appears to be in midseason form as she swept all five firsts, scoring a 9.05 on vault, 8.775 on bars, 9.175 on beam and 9.225 on floor, making for a 36.225 all-around score. Sophomore Libby Nielson came in second in the all-around with a 32.125 and freshman Asaysha Olson was close behind in third with a 32.050.
The Jackets edged out a close 138.275-137.8 win over Monticello last week. Laci Leverty took first on the vault (9.45), bars (8.8) and floor (9.25), along with the all-around (36.05). Alison Barber completed the sweep of firsts, earning the top score on beam with an 8.8.
Both C-I and North Branch only have one meet remaining on their schedule before the sport’s traditional Christmas break. The two teams will face each other immediately coming out of the break in a meet on Jan. 6 at North Branch.
Wrestling
The Jackets improved its season record to 9-3 overall with a close 37-35 win over Andover, a 50-22 win over Coon Rapids, a 44-33 win over Park and a 45-27 win over St. Thomas Academy. C-I did lose twice — falling to Anoka 52-15 and River Falls 43-26. Leo Edblad continued his undefeated season, winning all six of his matches. Carter Wothe went 5-1 over the weekend.
The Jackets’ competition continues to ramp up in the next week as C-I faces Class AA #4 ranked Big Lake in a conference match. The team also will travel to the 40-team Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester.
The Vikings’ only action of the week wound up being the individual Maple Grove Invite. The Vikings had three wrestlers reach the championship match of the tournament, with Evan Pommier (113 pounds), Brandt Bombard (160 pounds) and Ashton LaBelle (170 pounds) all claiming second place.
Girls basketball
After losing its first game, the Vikings rattled off three-straight wins, including a thrilling 59-54 victory over North St. Paul last week. In that game, North Branch overcame foul trouble to beat the Polars. Paige Peaslee earned a double-double with her 28 points and 12 rebounds. Ella Kuhlman added 14 points. North Branch’s other game of the week, versus Brooklyn Center, was postponed due to the snowstorm.
C-I’s only action of week resulted in its second loss of the season, by a score of 68-63 at the hands of Buffalo. Mikayla Aumer scored 18 points in the game, with Haylie Jerde adding 14 points, Evelyn Wiltrout scoring 12 and Maraya Wiltrout also reaching double digits with 10 points. The other scheduled game for the week, at St. Croix Lutheran Academy, was also postponed due to weather.
Boys basketball
The Vikings suffered the first loss of the season, losing to Two Rivers 66-51. Trevor Johnson was the leading scorer for North Branch, scoring 20 points. North Branch’s other game of the week, versus Zimmerman, was postponed.
The Jackets lost both games last week, falling to Buffalo 97-74 and Andover 97-67. John Troolin and Kobe Karels each scored 18 points in the Buffalo game. Troolin and Braden Jones each scored 20 points in the loss to the Huskies.
Girls hockey
Northern Tier lost three times last week. The Stars were shut out 5-0 at Chisago Lakes, lost 2-1 to Irondale, and lost 5-2 to Osseo/Park Center. Jaden Kozak scored the lone goal against the Knights, with Kozak and Kathryn Busse scoring against OPC.
Boys swimming and diving
In the first meet of the season, the Jackets lost to Monticello 91-75. C-I’s only first-place finish was in the 100 butterfly, where John Humphrey touched the wall first.
The Jackets will host their first meet of the season on Thursday, versus Chisago Lakes. Their next action after that won’t be until at home on Jan. 6.
