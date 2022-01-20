Boys hockey
After losing its first two games of the season, Cambridge-Isanti has yet to drop another contest, culminating last week with the team’s 12th-straight victory, which breaks the school record of 11 that was set back during the 2005-2006 season.
Before setting the record, which came via a hard-fought 3-2 overtime win over Pine City, the Jackets won two games last week to set up the thrilling climax.
First up was an easy 10-3 win over Becker/Big Lake. The Jackets scored five goals in the first period, three in the second and two in the third for the win. Treyten Green had the hat trick, with Wyatt Lindell, Will O’Donovan and Finn Overby each scoring twice.
The win to tie the school record came against Northern Edge, by a score of 3-2. Overby scored all three of C-I’s goals in that game for his hat trick. Trever Ripley and Alex Langevin had the goals for Northern Edge.
Then came the record-breaker, which featured the Dragons scoring first, followed by C-I goals from O’Donovan and Terhell, before the visitors sent the game into overtime on a goal with six minutes remaining in the third. In the extra stanza, the Jackets first killed off a Dragon power play before Peyton Andrews scored the game winner — also on the power play, with just over two minutes remaining in overtime.
C-I will try to extend its new record on Thursday when the team travels to Monticello in its only game for the week after having a game versus Highland Park postponed.
Northern Edge’s other games last week finished with a 4-1 loss to Chisago Lakes and a 7-0 win over Becker/Big Lake. In the win, six different skaters found the back of the net, with only Langevin scoring twice.
Gymnastics
After suffering various injuries and (non-Covid) illnesses, Cambridge-Isanti is finally starting to get back to full strength, and it showed as the Jackets posted a season-high score of 143.150 at the prestigious Lakeville Invite, which was good for fourth place. Individually, Alison Barber captured first place on the beam with a stellar 9.45. Abby Kryzer placed seventh on the event with a 9.2. Laci Leverty placed fourth on the bars with a 9.25 and tied for fifth place on the vault (9.4), along with coming in sixth in the all-around with a 36.25. Kryzer also cracked the top ten AA, placing seventh with a 36.05.
Two days earlier, the still-shorthanded Jackets edged out a 138.575 - 136.35 win over St. Francis in a conference meet. Kryzer took first on the vault with a 9.225 and Barber took first on floor with a 9.25.
The Jackets will now see a nine-day competition break due to its meet against Chisago Lakes being postponed due to a lack of judges. The result of the postponement means C-I will now compete in four meets in eight days to finish out its regular season.
North Branch had the unusual schedule of meets on back-to-back nights last week, with the team going 1-1. First up was a home meet against conference and section power Big Lake, which was won by the Hornets by a score of 142.95 - 131.0. Dakota Esget took first place on the vault with a 9.45 and floor with a 9.575, which came via an upgraded first tumbling pass. Despite those two big scores, Esget placed third in the all-around behind two Hornets. Libby Nielsen also secured a first place finish on the beam with a 9.075.
The next night, the Vikings topped friendly rival Rush City/Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 130.475 - 125.575. The Vikings swept all five of the first places, with Esget winning vault (9.15), bars (8.8) and all-around (34.75) and Nielsen winning beam (9.125) and floor (8.55).
Boys basketball
Despite a solid effort against a highly-ranked Princeton squad, the Viking boys cagers suffered their second defeat of the season by a score of 83-72. The game was even closer than the score indicates, with North Branch holding a three-point lead with six minutes remaining in the game. Trevor Johnson led the Viking scoring with 24 points. Andrew Thauwald had 17 points and Travis Shoeberl added 13.
Three days earlier, North Branch topped Becker 75-53 in a game that saw NB outscore the Bulldogs 42-20 in the second half. The Vikings had three players — Johnson, Adam Rehm, and Carson Klein lead the team with 16 points. Schoeberl was close behind with 15 points. The Vikings now sit at 11-2 on the season.
Last week was an agonizing one for the Jackets as the team lost two games by a total of five points, including an 82-79 overtime defeat to Big Lake. Its other loss was a 69-67 defeat at the hands of Becker. Braden Jones led the offense in both games, scoring 27 points in the loss to the Hornets and 21 points against the Bulldogs.
C-I also competed against St. Paul Central at Benilde-St. Margaret’s as part of a Martin Luther King Day showcase. The Jackets wound up losing to Central 86-77, with Jones scoring 21 points, Elias Dee scoring 20 and Kobe Karels adding 19 points for C-I.
Girls basketball
The Jackets went 1-1 last week, beating Big Lake 75-32, but then losing to highly ranked Becker 70-52. Mikayla Aumer had 29 points in the win over the Hornets. Haylie Jerde was C-I’s leading scorer against the Bulldogs with 15 points.
North Branch went 0-2 last week, losing to Becker 82-24 and Princeton 45-40. Paige Peaslee scored half of NB’s points against the Tigers with 20.
Wrestling
The Jackets went 3-1 in dual matches last week, bringing the season team record to 16-7. C-I earned a 58-11 win over Monticello in conference action, then defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice 69-9 and St. Cloud Tech 38-37 via tiebreaker criteria at the St. Cloud Tech Invite. C-I’s loss came versus New Prague by a score of 40-28 at St. Cloud.
The Vikings had a very rough week, losing conference matches to Big Lake 69-3 and St. Francis 78-3. Ashton LaBelle was the only Viking to earn a win in the two matches.
Girls hockey
Northern Tier picked up a 3-2 win over Pine City last week, but also got shut out by Cloquet 3-0. In the win over the Dragons, the Stars got goals from Kennedy Cusick, Marissa Miller, and Jenna Hari.
Boys swimming and diving
The Jackets fell at home last week to Monticello 95-83. Christopher Williams (200 free) and John Humphrey (100 butterfly) earned C-I’s only contested firsts as the Magic swam the last three events as exhibition only. Williams did, however, legitimately touch the wall first in the 100 backstroke.
C-I also competed in the Section 7AA True Team meet last week. Williams was the top scoring individual, placing fifth in the 50 freestyle and seventh in the 100 backstroke. Divers Jonathan Chose and Joseph Larkin also finished in the top 10, coming in ninth and 10th place respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.