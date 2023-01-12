GYMNASTICS
One of the goals in gymnastics is to see an increase in the teams’ and individuals’ scores from the first competition to the last. Despite a couple injuries to key competitors and less practice time over the holidays than anticipated, this is exactly what the Bluejacket gymnastics team has accomplished thus far this season.
In their two meets last week — their first in nearly five weeks, Cambridge-Isanti saw their team score increase by just over a point. The first meet of the week was a conference dual against North Branch, where the Jackets topped the Vikings 137.875 - 129.725. Sophomore Abby Kryzer claimed the top all-around score with a personal best 36.35. Kryzer also took first on bars with a 8.825 and floor with a 9.25.
North Branch’s Dakota Esget took first on the other two events, scoring a 9.3 on both the vault and beam. However, needing to perform watered-down bars and floor routines relegated her to second place in the all-around with a score of 35.75.
Two days later, the Jackets again saw improvement as they scored a 138.05 at the Minnesota Gymnastics Judges Association Invite, which was good enough for seventh place in the 16-team meet. Individually, freshman Aubrey Wilson had a strong meet, scoring a third-place 9.3 on the beam, and smashing her career-best score on floor with a 9.35.
Through three meets, North Branch’s team score has held fairly consistent, with all three being less than a point from each other. Besides the dual meet at Cambridge, the Vikings also competed at the Big Lake Hornet Classic, where they scored a 129.6. Esget had NB’s top individual finish, scoring a 9.5 on the vault, which was good for third place.
The NB team was split into two last Saturday, with the other half competing at the Princeton Invite. There, Asaysha Olson placed third on the beam and Shaeyna Andreotti placed eighth on vault.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Both the Vikings and Jackets began the new calendar year with a pair of key victories in a 24-hour period. North Branch cruised to a 82-40 win over Monticello and followed that up with a 60-46 win over section foe Cloquet. Against the Magic, Tyler Minke led the team with 20 points, while Brody Beaver scored 13 points, and Carson Klein, Noah Thorsen and Mason Young each added 11 points. Minke was again the leading scorer against the Lumberjacks, amassing 26 points. Beaver added 15 points in the win.
For C-I, their two wins were not only key, but emotional as they paid homage to Hunter Melander — a member of the 2020 section championship team who recently died in a snowmobile crash.
Riding their emotions for their fallen teammate, the Jackets topped perennial conference contender Princeton 98-88. John Troolin led the way for the high-scoring Jackets, with 33 points in the game. Elias Dee added 20 points, Kobe Karels scored 17, and Keagen Shrider added 12.
The next afternoon, C-I was in a dogfight against Tartan at the Lake Supeior Classic in Duluth, edging the Titans 60-59 on a Karels “and one” with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game. Karels would lead the team in scoring with 20 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Bluejacket girls also topped Princeton, beating the Tigers 68-46 in their only action of the week. Evelyn Wiltrout was the leading scorer for C-I, with 20 points. Maraya Wiltrout added 15 points and Haylie Jerde scored 11 points.
North Branch continues to struggle due in large part to low player numbers — the varsity only has eight players and they don’t have enough players to compete in junior varsity games. Last week, they were able to overcome that disadvantage in one game, but it also was evidenced in another.
The Vikings lost to Monticello 63-25 and then topped Little Falls 44-43. Ella Kuhlman was the leading scorer in both games, picking up 11 points against the Magic and 26 points against the Flyers. Included in those 26 points was a three-pointer that broke North Branch’s career three-point baskets made.
WRESTLING
Both schools would take a loss in their lone dual meet of the week, with both then having some positive results in an individual tournament.
C-I’s loss came to neighbor Princeton 47-25. North Branch’s came to neighbor Chisago Lakes 66-18.
C-I hosted their own invite, with Leo Edblad (113 pounds), Jacob Henderson (160 pounds) and Treytin Byers (170 pounds) each claiming championships. Dillon Sommerfeld took second at 220 pounds.
North Branch traveled to Ogilvie for their invite, with Michael Thao taking first at 132 pounds, and Jack Baker (103 pounds) and Karson Gariepy (285 pounds) taking third.
BOYS HOCKEY
The Jackets had an up-and-down week against a pair of section foes. The Jackets got shut out by Chisago Lakes 4-0, but rebounded for a 6-4 win over River Lakes.
Northern Edge took two on the chin, losing 10-2 to Princeton and geting shut out 3-0 to Pine City.
GIRLS HOCKEY
In a scheduling quirk due to weather postponements, Northern Tier faced Anoka twice within five days, losing to the Tornadoes 3-0 and 4-0. The Stars were also shut out by Grand Rapids/Greenway 9-0.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Jackets lost to Chisago Lakes 97-75 and placed eighth at the Spring Lake Park Invite. Against the Wildcats, Joseph Larkin (200 free) and Christopher Williams (50 free) claimed the lone first-place finishes for C-I. Williams was the top finisher at Spring Lake Park, coming in sixth in the 50 free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.