Wrestling
The Bluejacket grapplers began their season with a typical flurry of action, hosting a triangular on Friday night and then traveling to Chisago Lakes for a team tournament the next day. In less than 24 hours, C-I came away with five wins, only dropping one close match.
The busy stretch began with a dominating 65-6 win over North Branch, with the Vikings lone victory coming at 160 pounds via pin by Brandt Bombard. The Jackets earned four pins in the match, plus a technical fall and four decisions to rack up the team points.
That same night, the Jackets topped Deer River 45-31 via four pins, one technical fall, a major decision, and two forfeits.
At Chisago Lakes, the Jackets beat the host Wildcats 56-18, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43-27, and New Richland H-E-G 60-21. Their lone loss came to a strong Foley team 40-33, where the deciding points came in the 285-pound match. According to head coach Neil Jennissen, of special note of the weekend was Leo Edblad, who went a perfect 6-0 in his matches, including beating two ranked opponents.
The Vikings had a tougher start to their season. Besides the loss to the Jackets, North Branch also fell to Deer River 54-30 on Friday night, and lost to host Coon Rapids 57-19, Annandale/Maple Lake 69-10, and Hastings 76-3 at the Board Hyland Duals. For the weekend, Bombard went undefeated, picking up four pins.
Girls basketball
The Jackets continued their “statement games” against section opponents last week, beating Duluth East 70-58 and Forest Lake 79-45. Evelyn Wiltrout was the top scorer versus the Greyhounds, picking up 22 points. Mikayla Aumer was right behind with 20 points, and Evelyn’s twin sister Maraya had 17 points. Against the Rangers, Aumer was back as leading scorer with 26 points, and Maraya added 18 points.
North Branch rebounded from their close season-opener loss to earn a 62-42 win over South St. Paul. The Vikings’ inside-outside combo of Paige Peaslee and Ella Kuhlman were dominant in the game, with the senior Peaslee scoring 25 points and Kuhlman scoring 24 points.
The Vikings also topped Two Rivers 46-41 in a low-scoring game. Peaslee scored 21 of the Vikings’ 46 points, with Kuhlman adding 16.
Boys basketball
North Branch earned two solid wins in their first two games under new head coach Todd Dufault. The Vikings first beat Rockford 65-60 and followed that up with a 62-48 win over Duluth Denfeld. Trevor Johnson led the team scoring against Rockford, picking up 22 points. Carson Klein added 17 points in the first win. Against Denfeld, Adam Raim had 19 points and Travis Show-Burc added 18.
The Jackets had a very rough start to their season, losing to Elk River 81-27. Kobe Karls was the lone Jacket to reach double-digits, scoring 12 points.
Boys hockey
The Jackets earned their first win of the season, topping Waconia 3-2. Luke Pierson, Trey Green, and Peyton Andrews scored goals for C-I, with freshman Jaxon Sibel earning his first varsity win in the nets. The Jackets also lost a high-scoring game to Tartan last week by a score of 7-3, with Green scoring two of C-I’s three goals.
Northern Edge lost their lone game of the week, falling to Coon Rapids 4-2 despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Scoring for Northern Edge was Gavin Reintjes and Loghan Croal.
Gymnastics
The young Bluejacket tumblers exceeded even their own expectations for their first meet of the season, scoring a 140.45 at the Perham Invite, which was good enough for second place in the meet, behind last season’s Class A state champion Watertown-Mayer.
Senior Laci Leverty began her final season by eclipsing the 37-point mark for the first time in her career, with her 37.1 earning third place in the all-around. Leverty’s best score was on vault with a third place 9.55, with her 9.5 floor routine taking first on the event. She added a third place 9.2 on bars and a 8.85 on beam. Other placers for the Jackets were Aubrey Wilson’s 9.45, silver medal beam routine, along with her 8.85 bar routine, which placed fourth. Abby Kryzer also came in fifth on bars, scoring 8.8.
