WRESTLING
In a matter of 24 hours, the Bluejacket grapplers more than doubled their team win total, racking up five convincing victories while only dropping one close match.
The surge began with a 62-15 win over Chisago Lakes and a 55-19 win over Rush City/Braham during C-I’s home triangular. The next day, the team traveled to Park for the Wolfpack Duals, where they defeated Spectrum 67-12, Alexandria 48-27, and St. Thomas Academy 58-22. Their only loss came to section foe Anoka in the championship match of the invite by a score of 34-30.
In that championship match, C-I held an eight-point lead over the Tornadoes with just four weights remaining. However, Anoka rattled off four-straight decisions to take the win.
The North Branch team suffered another large team loss, falling to St. Francis 66-6. Returning to individual competition, the Vikings had Michael Thao place second at 138 pounds and Jack Baker finish third at 113 pounds during the Maple Grove Invite.
BOYS HOCKEY
The Jackets came up with an easy win over a section foe last week, but then got knocked down by another. C-I shut out Pine City 8-0, with Luke Pierson and Josh Sauro each scoring twice. The tables were somewhat turned, however, as host Monticello secured a 7-3 win over C-I.
Northern Edge picked up their first win of the season via a 4-3 overtime victory over Becker/Big Lake last week. After jumping out to a 3-1 lead in the first period, Becker/Big Lake evened the score at 3-3 in the second period. There was no scoring in the third period, however Milo Hetland ended the game just two minutes into overtime.
Also last week, Northern Edge lost to Dodge County 5-2 and River Falls 3-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Branch secured another nice win last week, topping Rockford 69-51. Tyler Minke led the team with 16 points, with Brody Beaver and Mason Young each adding 13 points.
Cambridge-Isanti finally got their first games of the season in, going 1-1. The Jackets lost to Buffalo 76-67 in their season opener but then defeated Centennial 80-75. In the win over the Cougars, John Troolin scored 25 points, with Kobe Karels right behind with 23 points to lead the team. The two were also the leading scorers in the loss to the Bison, with Troolin scoring 22 and Karels scoring 18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Jackets won their only game of the week, topping Buffalo 56-45. Maraya Wiltrout led the team with 21 points, with sister Evelyn adding 15.
North Branch took two losses last week, falling to Two Rivers 62-49 and Rock Ridge 58-51. Ella Kuhlman was NB’s leading scorer in both games, scoring 27 and 26 points, respectively.
GYMNASTICS
Despite a rough beam outing, which isn’t unusual for a first meet of the season, North Branch picked up a 129.15 to 128.275 win over Chisago Lakes. Dakota Esget took first place in three of the four events, scoring a 9.25 on vault, 9.15 on bars, and 9.4 on floor, giving her a first-place all-around score of 36.15.
GIRLS HOCKEY
In their only game of the week, Northern Tier lost to Delano 2-1. The Stars’ only goal came in the second period by Kennedy Cusick.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
In their first meet of the season, C-I lost to Princeton 97-81. Joseph Larkin and Christopher Williams were both double-winners in the meet, with Larkin coming in first in the 200 and 500 freestyle; and Williams taking first in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
