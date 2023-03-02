The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets will be well represented at the Minnesota State High School League’s premier tournament, sending three boys grapplers to the state meet to go along with Kami Senlycki, who qualified for the girls tournament two weeks ago.
Of the three newest berths, two of them were as predicted, while one was a complete surprise. Leading the Jackets will be Leo Edblad, who became a three-time section champion at 113 pounds. After cruising through the first two rounds with a bye and a first-period pinfall, Edblad came up against Andover’s Brandon Board, who entered the championship match undefeated on the season. Edblad battled to a 7-3 decision and the championship.
Also as predicted, Treytin Byers will be making his second trip to state, with this one coming as the Section 7AAA 170 pound champion. After a quick pin in the quarterfinals and a close 5-4 decision in the semifinals, Byers came up with a “dominating performance” in the finals, earning a pin in the second period.
The surprise came at 182 pounds when Shawn Henderson lost his first round match, but then rattled off four-straight wins, including an 8-3 win in the third-place match against the very same wrestler he lost to in the first round. After that, Henderson pulled out a 6-0 decision in the “True Second” match to punch his ticket to state.
“It was a great performance by an unranked wrestler,” proclaimed head coach Neil Jennissen of the ninth-grader.
Due in large part to having one of the state’s most dominating teams in Minnesota in their section, North Branch wasn’t able to advance anyone to the Class AA individual state tournament. Simley, who dominated the team section tournament the weekend before, qualified a wrestler in every single weight class for the individual tournament. North Branch’s Jack Baker came closest to advancing to state, advancing to the championship match, but losing that and a “True Second” match at 106 pounds.
GYMNASTICS
The two Bluejacket gymnasts to qualify for state had the difficult task of waiting virtually the entire state meet before competing their one-minute bar routines in the final rotation. As such, their performance wasn’t quite up to par. Sophomore Abby Kryzer finished 18th with a 9.05 and freshman Aubrey Wilson finished 40th with a 8.625.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Jackets wound up with the #5 seed in the Section 7AAAA tournament and traveled to Andover on Wednesday, March 1 (after this edition went to press). In their final game of the regular season, the Jackets topped North Branch 85-42, with Maraya Wiltrout scoring 24 points and Haylie Jerde scoring 22. North Branch’s Ella Kuhlman scored 21 points in the loss.
The Vikings were given the #5 seed out of six teams and traveled to #4 seed Hibbing, where they lost 53-38 to end their season.
BOYS HOCKEY
The Jackets’ season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Little Falls. The Flyers’ game-winning goal came at the six-minute mark of the third period. Seth Terhell scored both of C-I’s goals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
In their only action of the week, C-I beat Anoka 82-77 in a thrilling game that wasn’t decided until the final seconds. Kobe Karels led the Jackets with 32 points. The win could prove to be key to the Jackets once section playoff seeding is determined by a coaches vote. The Jackets’ now have a 5-1 record against other Section 7AAAA teams, with wins over Duluth East, Blaine, Anoka, Forest Lake, and Centennial. Their only loss was a surprising one against Coon Rapids, who sits at the bottom of the section standings.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Jackets competed in the Section 7AA meet last weekend. Christopher Williams came up with the Jackets’ top individual finish, coming in eighth in the 50 freestyle.
