The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets and North Branch Vikings faced off against one another in three different sports in a 24-hour period last week, with the Jackets sweeping the Vikings in those games.
Boys basketball
Arguably the most surprising of the three results was from boys basketball, where a motivated C-I squad sank 17 three-pointers en route to a 77–49 win. The Jackets had three players reach double-digits in points scored, with Braden Jones leading the way with 19, Kobe Karels adding 14, and John Troolin picking up 11. For the Vikings, only Travis Schoeberl eclipsed 10 points, scoring 21 in the loss.
A day later, the Jackets earned their third straight win by defeating Forest Lake 56–49. Troolin had 12 points to lead the Jackets, with Karels adding 11 and Jones right behind with 10.
North Branch’s other action for the week was a 75–68 win over Zimmerman. Trevor Johnson scored 28 points in the win over the Thunder.
Girls basketball
The second Jacket victory over North Branch came as the girls hoopsters faced each other in North Branch, with the visitors picking up a 59–32 win. C-I’s Mikayla Aumer scored 25 points in the game, with Paige Peaslee leading the Vikings scorers with 21 points.
The Vikings also played two other games last week, falling to Chisago Lakes 56–38, but beating Hibbing 65–33. Peaslee was the leading scorer in those games as well, picking up 23 points against the Wildcats and 26 points against the other Bluejackets.
Except for the win against the Vikings, the Jackets are in the midst of a little slump, losing for the third time in four games via a 71–50 defeat at the hands of St. Croix Lutheran. Aumer had 24 points in that game, but no other C-I shooter reached double digits.
Boys hockey
Although technically being co-oped with St. Francis this year to form Northern Edge, the third neighbor game saw C-I top Northern Edge 5–3. After the Jackets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, Northern Edge responded with two goals to tie it up early in the second period. Both teams exchanged another goal before the second period horn to make the score 3–3. But C-I again scored early in the third and then added a short-handed, empty-net goal to seal the deal. Wyatt Nutt scored twice for the Jackets in the victory.
Besides that game, the Jackets also took on section foe Northern Lakes, falling to the Lightning 4–2. The host Lightning raced out to a 4–0 lead before the Jackets got on the board in the penalty-filled game.
Northern Edge’s other action saw them lose to Highland Park 3–1. Northern Edge’s only goal was scored by Alex Langevin.
Wrestling
The only teams to not face each other last week were the grapplers. C-I traveled down to Minnetonka for a quad, where they went 1–2. C-I defeated Lakeville North 42–30 and host Minnetonka 52–23 before falling to New Prague 42–33 in a match that wasn’t determined until the 285-pound weight. Leo Edblad, Carter Wothe, and Scott Simpson each went 3-0 on the day.
North Branch hosted its own quad, however, the shorthanded squad lost all three matches. The closest contest was versus Pine City, where the Vikings were defeated 36–32, due in large part to having to forfeit four weights, compared to the Dragons’ two forfeits and two double forfeits. Of the contested weights, North Branch went 5–2, picking up three pins.
The other two matches weren’t as close as the Vikings lost to Mora 66–15 and Grand Rapids 66–12. Brandt Bombard and Ashton LaBelle went 3–0 on the day.
Girls hockey
The Northern Tier Stars finished their regular season with a 7–4 and 4–0 loss to Delano and Two Rivers, respectively. Jenna Hari scored twice in the loss to Delano.
The Stars were given the #8 seed for the Section 7AA tournament, where they defeated Princeton 3-2 in double overtime in a play-in game. The team will now face #1 seed Andover on Thursday, Feb. 10
