The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket and North Branch Viking girls and boys basketball teams followed the Golden Rule of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” in their games against each other last week. Either that, or it was a case of “anything you can do, I can do better.” Whichever it was, the result was one school executing a dominant defense against the other in both games, which culminated in a 1-1 split for the schools.
The first of the two games featured the girls teams facing off in Cambridge. The Jackets controlled the play in the first half, racing out to a 30-11 halftime lead. C-I then took advantage of their larger bench in the second half, freely substituting players in and out while increasing their lead to a final score of 65-34.
Haylie Jerde had the hot hand from the outside, scoring 26 points to lead the Jacket offense. Defensively, the Jackets held Viking standout Ella Kuhlman to just 11 points. Johanna Bartkey also scored 11 in the game.
The next night, it was the Vikings boys who flexed their defensive prowess, holding a normally potent Jacket offense to only 15 points in the second half en route to a 58-48 victory.
The Jackets controlled the play in the first half, building up a 10-point lead of 33-23 at halftime. After the intermission, though, their shooting went ice cold as North Branch clamped down inside the paint and the Jackets just couldn’t find their touch from outside the arc. Tyler Minke led the way for North Branch, scoring 20 points. Owen Link contributed 13 and Noah Thorsen added 12. John Troolin scored 16 points for the Jackets.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aside from their head-to-head battle, the two teams had opposite results in other games last week. C-I earned two solid wins with a 93-68 victory over Chisago Lakes and a close 82-78 win over Forest Lake. Troolin scored 27 points to lead the way in the win over the Rangers. Kobe Karels scored 31 points in the win over the Wildcats.
For North Branch, the team took a disappointing loss to section leader Hermantown 72-59. They also played in yet another overtime game, this time coming out on top 63-58 over St. Francis. Minke was also the leading scorer versus the Saints, scoring 19. Carson Klein and Brody Beaver each added 13 points for the conference victory. Beaver scored 23 points in the loss to the Hawks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Jackets earned two more victories last week, defeating Chisago Lakes 65-38 and St. Francis 53-32. Maraya Wiltrout was the leading scorer against both the Wildcats and Saints, scoring 22 points and 19 points, respectively.
The Vikings lost two other games last week. NB fell to St. Francis 53-45 and Hibbing 41-21. Against the Saints, NB held a 19-13 halftime lead, but were outscored by the Saints 40-26 in the second half. Kuhlman scored 19 points in that game. Bartkey scored eight points in the loss to Hibbing.
BOYS HOCKEY
The other meeting between the neighbor schools was on the ice as C-I easily topped Northern Edge in both games on the schedule last week. The first meeting, which was held in East Bethel, had C-I win 6-0. Two nights later, the Jackets again came out on top by six goals, with this time the score being 9-3.
Besides that game, the Jackets defeated Tartan 2-1. Meanwhile, Northern Edge was defeated by Sauk Rapids 4-2 but then topped Mora 5-0.
WRESTLING
The Vikings rattled off three more team victories — all coming in the same night at a quadrangular at St. Paul Johnson. The Vikings topped Como Park 52-22, Cretin Durham Hall 53-28, and St. Paul Johnson 60-21.
The Jackets went 3-1 for the week. C-I topped Big Lake 48-27 in their conference match. They also defeated Blaine 72-6 and Rosemount 43-22 at the Blaine Duals. Their only loss came via a 50-26 defeat from Totino Grace at Blaine.
The Jacket girls competed at Pine Island last Saturday, Phoenix Fure took first place at the 114B weight. Kami Senlycki also placed first at the 165A weight.
The second-ever girls section tournament is scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 11 at Sartell. This year, the Minnesota State High School League expanded to four section tournaments for the girls, compared to two sections last year. With that, the number of state qualifiers will also double to eight, with the first and second place finishers in each section advancing to the Xcel Energy Center.
GYMNASTICS
The Bluejackets had to settle for conference runner-up again, behind Class A #1-ranked Big Lake after the Hornets put up a season-high 147.575. C-I’s score of 141.825 wasn’t too far off their season-high score as well. The Hornets swept all five first-places, with Aubrey Wilson (8.85 bars) and Alison Barber (9.25 vault) coming up with second-place finishes.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Northern Tier Stars concluded their regular season with two more shutout losses, falling to Princeton/Becker/Big Lake 5-0 and Breck 3-0. Despite the loss to Princeton, the Stars were given the #8 seed in the Section 7AA Playoffs, enabling them to host Princeton in a play-in game on Tuesday. There, they won 1-0, with Makenna Sanders scoring the lone goal of the game midway through the first period. The Stars will now face #1 seed Andover on Thursday, Feb. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.