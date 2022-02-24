Gymnastics
Bluejacket senior Laci Leverty and North Branch freshman Dakota Esget had eerily similar endings to their state gymnastics meet stories. After being rewarded with excellent scores on floor and vault, consecutively, that put them in solid position to medal, both gymnasts had those hopes dashed by the very last gymnast to compete on those events.
For Leverty, the senior began the meet on her signature event, the floor, where she scored a 9.425. Those marks were good enough to initially put her in fourth place, with the top six earning medals. As each rotation completed, Leverty continued to sit in fourth, up until the second to last rotation where the ultimate champion dropped her down to fifth. Two 9.5 scores were then recorded in the final rotation, knocking her down to seventh.
The rest of the meet went nicely for Leverty, with her scoring a 9.4 on vault and a 9.325 on bars. Her only setback was on beam, where she scored an 8.0, giving her a 14th-place, 36.15 all-around score.
For Esget, a career-best 9.5 vault also had the freshman sitting firmly in fourth place halfway through the meet. She was bumped down to fifth two rotations later, but then it took until the final two gymnasts — teammates from state team champion Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka — to land beautiful vaults that took fourth and first place in the meet and knocking Esget down to seventh.
Besides her vault, Esget performed a very nice floor routine, which garnered a 15th-place score of 9.25.
Bluejacket Abby Kryzer had a solid state meet as well. The freshman’s top finish was in the all-around, where her 36.25 placed her in 12th. Her event scores were 9.075 on vault, 8.95 on bars, 9.0 on beam, and 9.225 on floor.
Boys hockey
The Jackets completed their regular season with a pair of close losses, falling to Anoka 3-2 and St. Cloud Cathedral 2-1. In both games, C-I held one-goal leads only to have the Tornadoes and Crusaders score two unanswered goals to defeat the Jackets. Treyten Green scored both goals against Anoka and Wyatt Lindell scored the lone C-I goal against Cathedral.
Despite those losses, C-I’s 17-7-1 record was good enough to give them a best-ever #2 seed for the Section 5A tournament. The Jackets were scheduled to play #7 Princeton on Tuesday night, but the snowstorm postponed all section games to Wednesday night, after this edition went to press. If the Jackets topped Princeton, they would most likely host a rematch against Cathedral on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Northern Edge’s season came to a close with a nine-game winless streak, including a 4-1 loss to Osseo in the regular season finale and a 3-0 loss to Duluth East in the play-in game of Section 7AA.
Wrestling
C-I went 1-1 in the Section 7AAA team tournament. The #3-seed Jackets topped #6 Coon Rapids 45-27 in the quarterfinals, however, their team season ended with a 50-22 loss to #2 Forest Lake. Against the Cardinals, C-I broke open a 21-21 deadlock with three pins and a forfeit win in the final six matches. The Jackets will now wrestle for individual berths in the state tournament at Elk River on Saturday, Feb. 26.
North Branch did not compete in the Section 4AA team tournament due a lack of wrestlers resulting in it being impossible to win their match. The Vikings will compete individually at Chisago Lakes for a berth in the state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Girls basketball
The Jackets came away with a pair of solid wins last week, topping Monticello 59-44 and Sartell-St. Stephen 55-48. C-I did take one loss, falling to conference power Becker 78-64.
Senior Mikayla Aumer was the leading scorer for the Jackets in all three games, scoring 30 against the Bulldogs, 29 against the Magic, and 21 against the Sabres. Croix Vavra added 11 points against the Magic and Maraya Wiltrout had 15 points against the Sabres.
North Branch went 1-1 last week, pulling off a rare win over Princeton by a score of 60-46 but then losing to rival Chisago Lakes 51-35.
In the win over the Tigers, which was the first victory over Princeton since the 2016-2017 season, both Paige Peasleee (27 points, 10 rebounds) and Ella Kuhlman (18 points, 12 rebounds) reached a double-double. Those two were also the leading scorers against the Wildcats, with Peaslee scoring 16 points, along with 12 rebounds, and Kuhlman adding 12 points.
Boys basketball
After having a very solid first half of the season, the Vikings have found themselves in a late-season slump, losing the last five games including a 80-58 loss to Princeton and a 76-73 heartbreaker to Chisago Lakes.
Against Princeton, the Vikings were trailing by a mere point at halftime before the Tigers outscored NB 46-25 in the second half. Adam Rehm led the team with 14 points, with Carson Klein and Trevor Johnson adding 13.
Against the Wildcats, the Vikings couldn’t quite turn a 33-33 halftime score into a victory. Johnson scored 23 points in the game, with Andrew Thauwald adding 18 and Travis Schoeberl contributing 13.
After winning five straight games, the Jackets have likewise gone into a late-season slump, dropping two straight last week. C-I fell to Becker 73-63 despite 27 points from Kobe Karels. Two nights later, C-I lost to Monticello 92-67. Braden Jones and John Troolin each scored 12 points in the game against the Magic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.