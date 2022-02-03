Gymnastics
Bluejacket Laci Leverty wrapped up her senior regular season in style, claiming the championship in the Bluejacket All-around Invite last week. The meet, hosted by Cambridge-Isanti, is unique in that no team scores are kept and all competitors compete on all four events — ala the Olympic all-around competition.
Leverty won the meet with a score of 36.3, edging out St. Francis’ Gabby Dawson by a mere .05. She recorded the top score on three of the four events, earning a 9.3 on vault, 9.35 on bars, and 9.6 on floor. Her only stumble was a two-fall 8.05 score on beam.
Teammates Abby Kryzer (34.95) and Aubrey Wilson (34.3) placed fifth and sixth in the meet, respectively.
The home invite was sandwiched evenly between the Jackets’ final dual meets of the season, which saw C-I top Princeton 142.95 – 119.2, but then get topped by Big Lake 144.575 – 143.05 in a meet that turned out to be a head-to-head competition for the Mississippi 8 Conference Championship.
In the meet against the Tigers, C-I swept the first place scores, with Leverty winning bars (9.325), floor (9.625) and all-around (37.0). Kryzer took first on the vault with a career-best 9.3, and Wilson took first on beam with a 9.2.
The Big Lake Hornets’ dynamic duo of Britney Krumrei and Lola Visci proved to be as dynamic as advertised as they finished 1-2 in the all-around. Leverty won floor (9.575), and placed second on the vault (9.4) and bars (9.35). Wilson took first on the beam with a 9.45.
The Jackets will now have an opportunity to take a breath, with their next varsity competition being sections at Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 11.
The Vikings finished their regular season with a loss to St. Francis by a score of 137.95 – 133.6, plus a meet at Princeton, whose results were unavailable as of press time. In the meet versus the Saints, Dakota Esget took first in the all-around with an impressive score of 36.9, which included a first-place on floor (9.3), bars (9.3), and a tie for first on vault (9.1).
Like the Jackets, the Vikings now look towards the section meet, which will be held at St. Francis on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Boys hockey
After having their record-breaking winning streak snapped, the Jackets have started another undefeated streak, going 3-0-1 last week. C-I topped rival Princeton 6-1 and then had a huge win over new section foe Little Falls via a 4-3 overtime victory. They finished the week with a 3-3 tie against Irondale and a 4-0 shutout win over St. Paul Highland Park.
In the win over the Flyers, Finn Overby scored at the 3:36 mark of overtime to earn the win for the Jackets in the back-and-forth game that saw C-I take 1-0 and 2-1 leads before allowing a pair of Little Falls goals. Will O’Donovan’s short handed goal with one minute remaining in the third period sent the game into overtime.
Northern Edge lost both of its games last week, falling to Monticello 4-1 and Pine City 4-3.
Boys basketball
The Vikings fell to another strong opponent last week, but then rebounded with a thrilling win over St. Francis. The loss came to Monticello by a score of 72-60. Trevor Johnson scored 17 points against the Magic, including his 1,000th career point. Adam Rehm added 15 points in the loss.
The win over St. Francis was by a score of 64-62, with Rehm scoring a buzzer-beating game-winner.
The Jackets earned their second win of the season with a 62-54 victory over Chisago Lakes last week. The Jackets jumped out to a huge 31-11 lead at halftime and then survived a comeback by the Wildcats to earn the win. Kobe Karels scored 24 points to lead C-I, with Elias Dee adding 16. The game prior, C-I lost to Princeton 96-81, with Karels scoring 31 points.
Girls basketball
The Jackets suffered a rare stumble in their season last week, losing twice. C-I was upset by Chisago Lakes 54-42, and lost to Brainerd 63-56. Mikayla Aumer was the lone C-I double-digit scorer against the Wildcats, with 19 points. She matched that amount against the Warriors, with Maraya Wiltrout adding 13 points.
C-I did pick up a win earlier in the week via a 60-37 victory over Princeton. Aumer had 21 points in that game, with Wiltrout adding 18 in a game where the Jackets’ first-half point total was more than Princeton’s game total.
North Branch’s most formidable foe continues to be keeping healthy as two more games were postponed due to the team being shorthanded. The Vikings did manage to play one game last week, falling to Cloquet 67-26.
Wrestling
The Jackets went 2-1 at the White Bear Lake quadrangular in their only action of the week. C-I easily topped the host Bears 76-6 and beat Park 56-17. Their loss came to Class AAA #2-ranked Stillwater by a score of 59-14. Leo Edblad went 3-0 at 113 pounds as C-I’s lone undefeated wrestler.
North Branch hosted its individual invite last week, with Brandt Bombard taking first at 160 pounds, Ashton LaBelle taking second at 170 pounds, and Jay Kramer taking third at 152 pounds.
The night before, the Vikings traveled to Monticello for a triangular, losing to the host Magic 60-18 and to Sauk Rapids-Rice 57-18. Bombard, LaBelle, and Jack Baker (106 pounds) each went 2-0.
Boys swimming and diving
The Jackets lost to Princeton last week by a score of 98-82. Chris Williams took first in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and John Humphrey won the 100 butterfly.
Two days later, the Jackets hosted the annual Bluejacket Invite, where Williams took first in the 50 freestyle.
Girls hockey
In its final home game of the regular season, and only action of the week, Northern Tier lost to Chisago Lakes 6-0.
