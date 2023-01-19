GIRLS BASKETBALL
In just her sophomore season, North Branch’s Ella Kuhlman is systematically rewriting the Viking girls basketball recordbook. Already this season she broke the school record for career three-pointers made, and now has eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark — the 12th player in program history to reach that milestone.
Kuhlman’s milestone moment came towards the end of a 30-point performance that enabled the Vikings to pull out a 59-56 win over host Big Lake.
Two nights earlier, she was also the leading scorer in a 58-48 loss to St. Francis, scoring 16 points and picking up 13 rebounds. Kate Lattimore and Hailey Diaz each added 10 points in the loss.
Cambridge-Isanti had a relatively easy week, picking up two lopsided victories. First was a 79-27 win over Chisago Lakes. That was followed by a 63-27 win over St. Francis. Junior Haylie Jerde was the leading scorer in both games, collecting 22 points against the Wildcats and 21 points against the Saints.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Bluejackets pulled out three more scrappy wins last week, topping Chisago Lakes 94-87 and St. Francis 67-62. Kobe Karels was the leading scorer in both games, picking up 29 points against the Wildcats and 28 points against the Saints. The team also beat Big Lake 99-96 on Martin Luther King Day in a game that was previously postponed due to weather. Karels was again the leading scorer in that game with 30 points, putting him just one point shy of 1,000 career points. He should easily eclipse that milestone early in C-I’s home game on Friday.
North Branch is in the midst of an injury-plagued stretch, losing three varsity players for various lengths. Despite that, the team has fought hard, but ultimately come up just short in a pair of overtime losses last week. The first was a 78-73 loss to St. Francis and the second was a 65-57 loss to Rock Ridge. With the injuries, the team has had to lean on the duo of Brody Beaver and Tyler Minke to score a yeoman’s amount of the points. Beaver picked up 34 points against the Saints and 23 points against the Wolverines, and Minke scored 16 points against the Saints and 18 points against the Wolverines.
Between those overtime losses, NB also fell to Big Lake 71-57, with Beaver scoring 20 and Minke scoring 16 points.
WRESTLING
Besides the usual dual meets last week, the Bluejackets were able to send several of their girls to their own tournament at Champlin Park last Saturday. There, Taitum Kostecka earned third place at 100 pounds, Lucy Crapser earned fourth at 132 pounds, and Phoenix Fure earned fifth at 114 pounds to pace the Jackets to a third place team finish.
For the boys, the Jackets earned a close, 38-34 win over Monticello at home and went 1-2 in the Keffmeyer Duals at St. Cloud Tech. In the conference meet against the Magic, C-I built up a 38-12 lead before Monticello rallied with three pins and a major decision in the final four weights. At St. Cloud, C-I started with a 59-12 win over Kimball area, but then lost to Becker 57-14 and Willmar 46-18.
North Branch had a very tough go of things team-wise last week, losing 63-15 to Monticello and then getting shut out by both Becker 83-0 and Big Lake 80-0. Individually, North Branch competed at St. Croix Lutheran, where Jack Baker (106 pounds) and Michael Thao (132 pounds) each placed second.
GYMNASTICS
The Jackets had their streak of improving scores briefly paused, but they then made up for that with a strong performance at one of the premier meets of the season.
In conference competition, the Jackets topped St. Francis 137.425 - 132.0. Then, C-I placed seventh at the Lakeville Invite with a season-best 139.45. Abby Kryzer took first on the vault (8.9) and in the all-around (34.675) against the Saints, with Zoe Klocksein (8.55) taking first on bars and Alison Barber (9.125) winning floor.
Kryzer had a career-best meet at Lakeville, scoring 9.0 or higher on all four events, giving her a career-best 36.55 all-around score, which was good for eighth place. Kryzer’s 9.2 score on bars gave her a fourth-place finish in that event. Her other scores were: 9.2 on vault, 9.1 on beam, and 9.05 on floor.
North Branch’s only meet of the week — at Big Lake, was cut short after an unfortunate injury to the Vikings’ Sophia Thorsen on vault caused the two teams to agree to stop after only two rotations.
BOYS HOCKEY
The Jackets came away with a pair of convincing wins last week, topping Becker/Big Lake 10-1 and Pine City 4-1. Ethan Boughton, Seth Terhell, Will O’Donovan, and Luke Pierson each scored twice against Becker/Big Lake. Overby replicated his two-goal game against the Dragons.
Northern Edge’s struggles continued with two more losses. The team was shut out by Chisago Lakes 8-0 and they lost to Becker/Big Lake 7-2.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Northern Tier got into the win column with a 2-1 victory over Pine City Area. Molly Larson and Marissa Miller gave the Stars a 2-0 lead before Pine City scored their lone goal late in the third period. The Stars’ couldn’t continue their momentum, though, as they were then shut out by Cloquet 5-0.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Jackets lost to Princeton in dual meet competition last week. Joseph Larkin recorded first-place finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyle, and Dermsie Schauer came in first in diving. At the Section 7AA True Team Meet, C-I came in eighth. Christopher Williams earned C-I’s only top-eight finish, coming in seventh in the 50 freestyle.
