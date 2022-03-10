Boys basketball
The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets completed the season sweep of neighbor North Branch last week with a 69-63 win in the regular season finale for both teams. The Jackets jumped out to a 39-26 halftime lead and then held off a rally by the home team to secure the win. Kobe Karels had a huge game for C-I, scoring 34 points. Trevor Johnson scored 25 points in the losing effort for North Branch.
Despite that final loss, North Branch was able to secure the #2 seed in the Section 7AAA playoffs. With only six teams in the section, the second seed affords the Vikings a quarterfinal bye, followed by a home game in the semifinals. North Branch will host the winner of #3 seed Hermantown versus #6 seed Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday, March 15. The section finals will be played on Thursday, March 18, at Duluth East.
The Jackets received the #8 seed in the Section 7AAAA tournament. They will travel to #1 seed Andover on Thursday, March 10.
Girls basketball
The #4 seeded Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets saw their hopes for a fourth-straight section championship game berth dashed at the hands of section newcomer and #1 seed Centennial, as the Cougars topped the Jackets 62-49 during the section semifinals Tuesday night. The Cougars coupled hot shooting, especially from beyond the arc, with a staunch defense that held senior standout Mikayla Aumer to 17 points. Maraya Wiltrout added 12 points for the Jackets.
Prior to the game against the Cougars, the Jackets easily topped #5 seed Anoka 65-38 at home in the quarterfinals. Despite a few shooting woes in the first half, C-I jumped out to a 28-16 lead at halftime. The offense got clicking in the second half, though, as the home team outscored the Tornadoes 37-22 to close out the win. Aumer scored 28 points to lead the Jackets, with the Wiltrout sisters contributing 14 points by Evelyn and 11 points by Maraya.
The North Branch Vikings broke open a close game at halftime in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals to pull out a 60-42 win over Hibbing. Paige Peaslee and Ella Kuhlman had matching 26 points to lead the Vikings, with Peaslee adding 14 rebounds. All but two of Kuhlman’s points were scored via three-pointers as the freshman hit eight threes.
The win sent the Vikings to the semifinals, where they ran into a strong Grand Rapids squad, losing to the #1 seeded Thunderhawks 81-51. Peaslee finished her high school career with another 26-point performance, with Kuhlman adding 22 points.
