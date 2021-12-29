Boys basketball
Coming off a season where the North Branch Viking boys basketball team could only muster two wins, as the old saying goes: “There’s only one place to go but up.” And up is exactly where North Branch has gone. For the month of December, the Vikings have amassed a spectacular 6-1 record, including winning all three of their games against section opponents. The team capped off its successful start with a pair of impressive wins before going on Christmas break.
First up was a 69-51 win over a typically high-scoring Pine City squad. Trevor Johnson and Adam Rehm each had 17 points in the win, with Andrew Thauwald adding 10 points.
Two nights later, the Vikings earned their third section win with an 83-77 win over Hermantown.
Things haven’t gone as well for Cambridge-Isanti, as the team continues to search for its first win on the season. In last week’s lone game, C-I fell to Anoka 80-73. The Jackets actually had a 40-34 lead over the host Tornadoes, however, they couldn’t hold on for the win, getting outscored 46-33 in the second half. Kobe Karels had the hot hand for the Jackets, scoring 25 points. Braden Jones added 18 and John Troolin scored 12 in the loss.
Girls basketball
The C-I girls’ season continues to roll along, with the team picking up two more wins last week to bring its season record to 6-2.
In both games, the Jacket offense put up 71 points on the scoreboard, with one game being somewhat close and the other being a blowout. The close win was against Chisago Lakes by a final of 71-65. After jumping out to a 44-30 halftime lead, the Jackets fended off a Wildcat rally in the second half to earn the win. Mikayla Aumer scored 31 points to lead the way, with Haylie Jerde and Evelyn Wiltrout each adding 11.
The blowout came two nights later with a 71-32 win over Hermantown. For the second time this season, Aumer outscored the entire opponent’s team, this time scoring 35 points, with 28 of them coming in the first half, allowing C-I to build up a 55-16 halftime lead. Maraya Wiltrout added 17 points in the win.
The Viking girls basketball team is also showing improvement from last season, with North Branch securing a 5-3 December record, which matches its win total for the entire 2020-2021 season.
Its most recent win came against conference foe St. Francis, as the Vikings edged the Saints 48-47. Paige Peaslee and Ella Kuhlman combined for 41 of NB’s 48 points, with Peaslee scoring 21 and Kuhlman scoring 20 in the close win that stopped a two-game slide.
Boys hockey
The Jackets continued their winning ways last week, scoring a 2-1 win over North Shore in their only action of the week. The win was a come-from-behind victory as North Shore scored first, however, the Jackets responded with a goal by Wyatt Lindell in the second period and Will O’Donovan in the third. The final score was a little deceiving as C-I fired 36 shots on the North Shore goalie, compared to Jason Hosch only having to make 12 saves to earn his first varsity win.
The other scheduled game last week, versus Northern Edge, was postponed. The Jackets currently sit with a 5-2 record.
For Northern Edge, the team lost twice last week, getting shut out by Forest Lake 4-0 and then losing to Simley 6-1 in the opening game of the Schwan Cup. Owen Dubois scored the lone goal for Northern Edge. The team faced Marshall in its second game of the tournament, after this edition of the Star went to press.
Girls hockey
Northern Tier snapped its seven-game slide last week with a 2-1 win over Pine City. The game was scoreless through two periods before Kathryn Busse opened the scoring less than a minute into the third period. Pine City would tie it up, but Ariel Carlsten’s goal at the eleven-minute mark was the game winner for the Stars.
The team wasn’t able to put two wins together, however, as they lost to Delano 1-0 in the first round of the Schwan Cup in Blaine. The team played Mounds View in the second round, after this edition went to press.
