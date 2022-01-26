Boys basketball
In the standings, the North Branch boys basketball team was listed as having lost two games in a row, but that stat was deceiving. Despite losing to #5-ranked Princeton and then falling to #9-ranked Simley, the Vikings were feeling pretty good about keeping pace with their toughest opponents of the season and justifying their own high ranking, which only slipped to a #10 ranking.
In the team’s loss to Simley, North Branch held a 27-26 lead entering halftime, but struggled offensively down the stretch, leading to a 63-53 defeat. Trevor Johnson scored 22 points to lead the Vikings, with Adam Rehm adding 11.
Two nights later, North Branch built up a 15-point lead over Chisago Lakes and were able to stave off a Wildcat comeback for a 73-62 win. Johnson again had the hot hand, scoring 33 points, with Andrew Thauwald adding 11. The Vikings now sit at a 12-3 record, which already accounts for the most wins in a season in the last 18 years.
In C-I’s only game of the week, the Jackets lost to Monticello 92-78. The host Jackets had a 38-37 lead over the Magic at halftime, but the visitors quickly raced out to a large lead in the second half en route to the 14-point win over C-I. Kobe Karels scored 30 points for the Jackets, with Elias Dee adding 19 and Reese Bickford contributing 12.
Wrestling
This year’s Bluejacket Duals was stacked with high-quality teams, and it showed in the record books as C-I went 2-3 in its own tournament, with all three losses coming against teams ranked in the top 20 in their class.
C-I started the round-robin tournament with a 36-27 loss to the St. Cloud Crush (a combined team of St. Cloud Tech and St. Cloud Apollo). That match, which was a rematch from two weeks ago when C-I topped the Crush via the eighth tiebreaking criteria, also was close the entire time before St. Cloud pulled away in the end.
Next was a convincing 47-24 win over Sartell-St. Stephen, and then a 30-27 loss to Mounds View in a match that was tied going into the 285-pound match. Forest Lake then handed C-I its last defeat of the tournament by a score of 64-6. C-I finished up with a 48-24 win over Prior Lake, which featured nothing but pins or forfeits for C-I.
Two days prior, the Jackets suffered another defeat to a highly-ranked opponent, when Becker topped C-I 62-6.
“There was lots of good wrestling,” said head coach Neil Jennissen. “The team scores doesn’t tell the whole story.”
North Branch suffered a pair of lopsided losses at Princeton last week, falling to the Tigers 70-9 and to Mora 72-3. Ashton LaBelle scored two individual wins in the triangular, with Aiden Schwartz picking up a pin in the Princeton match.
The Vikings also competed at Grand Rapids, with LaBelle’s 6th place being the best results they could muster.
Girls basketball
Cambridge-Isanti won its only game of the week, easily topping Monticello 73-35. Evelyn Wiltrout led the team in scoring with 19 points, followed closely by Mikayla Aumer with 17. Maraya Wiltrout and Croix Vavra also eclipsed double digits, scoring 14 and 10 points.
North Branch went 1-1 on the week, suffering a lopsided loss followed by gaining a very lopsided win. The loss came to St. Cloud Tech by a score of 63-39. Paige Peaslee earned a double-double in the game, scoring 21 points and pulling down 16 rebounds.
The win came against Brooklyn Center by a score of 77-18. Peaslee again had a double-double, scoring 27 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Plus, she had 6 steals. Makenna Runk had a career-high 19 points, and Ella Kuhlman added 16 points.
The game against Chisago Lakes was postponed to a later date.
Boys hockey
C-I’s school-record winning streak came to an end last week as the Jackets lost to Monticello 3-2. After spotting the Moose two goals, C-I came back to even the score at two apiece, with both goals being scored by Finn Overby. A Monticello goal with two minutes remaining in the game, however, dashed C-I’s hopes for extending their win streak.
Northern Edge went 1-2 on the week. The team lost to Two Rivers 7-1 and Proctor 7-2 before topping St. Paul Academy 4-3. Alex Langevin scored twice in the win, with Joshua Iverson and Carsen Thorson also scoring.
Gymnastics
The Jackets started their hectic four meets in eight days stretch with a 140.575 - 134.75 win over Chisago Lakes. Laci Leverty took first on the floor (9.275) and Alison Barber (9.375) won beam to pace the Jackets. Leverty also took second on the vault (9.4), bars (9.175), and all-around (35.95).
Girls hockey
Northern Tier went 1-1 for the week, shutting out Princeton 4-0, but then losing to Robinsdale Armstrong/Cooper 5-1. The game against Princeton was actually scoreless for two periods before the Stars broke it open with four goals in the third. Abby Spitzer scored twice, with Kennedy Cusick and Kathryn Busse also finding the back of the net.
Boys swimming and diving
The Jackets lost to Chisago Lakes 102-81 in their only action of the week. Joseph Larkin (200, 500 freestyle) and Christopher Williams (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) were double-winners for C-I. Aidan timmann (100 freestyle) and the 400 free relay team also touched the wall first.
