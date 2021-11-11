For many years my main interest has been the Heritage Raspberry which is an everbearing variety. I prune them about 3 inches from the ground because I only want a fall crop. In the years when there is a mid-September killing frost, my yield takes a real hit, but this year when the killing frost came late in October, I was able to pick several hundred pints of raspberries.
Insects can be, and usually are, a big concern for gardeners. And in my raspberry patch and vegetable garden I am always on the lookout for them. The Japanese beetle has been a pest in this area for many years now and this year they really hit my asparagus ferns, grapes, some flower varieties and especially my raspberry leaves. Since we had a very dry summer this year, I had to start watering with a hose, and as I moved the hose along, I took the opportunity to squash Japanese beetles. There were times when I killed two to three hundred of them a day. As the summer turned to fall, I noticed fewer and fewer of them, but I learned that they will eat any overripe fruit, and they will also hide in my raspberries.
The spotted wing drosophila fruit fly is another serious pest to deal with. The fly is so small you rarely actually see them, but it lays its eggs in overripe fruit, and about five days later, a small maggot like worm emerges. Spraying for control is not recommended as it will kill more bees than the SWD fruit fly. It was four years ago that I learned I had this fly in my raspberry patch. Since I have many repeat customers buying my raspberries, I try to keep my patch clean of overripe fruit, and when they pick up their berries, I remind them that they should eat the berries within a couple of days, make jam and jellies as soon as possible, or freeze them to be used later. My customers have been with me for a long time, and we have a plan that works for us. The Minneapolis Star Tribune has published at least two articles about the SWD fruit fly, and it has stated that 25% of small fruit growers in Minnesota have stopped growing small fruit due to the inability to control this very destructive pest.
But there was some good news this year. The multi-colored Asian beetle wasn’t nearly as much of a problem in 2021 as in previous years. There have been years when this pest starts off eating the aphids in the soybean crop until the soybeans are ripe, but then goes after everything else, including raspberries. I wonder if this year’s dry summer produced fewer aphids or if there is some other reason the beetle will eat overripe fruit and then hide inside the berry. The multi-colored Asian beetle also has a distinct smell that is as bad as the stink bug.
Speaking of stink bugs, I notice a few each year. I was once told that they eat smaller insects like aphids. If that’s true, that’s a good thing, but if they get into a pint of raspberries, they can ruin the whole pint.
Each year there are ants, grasshoppers, spiders, and several kinds of bees, but with them … we all seem to get along.
