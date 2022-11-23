Public entities and nonprofit organizations serving people younger than 18 can apply for No Child Left Inside grants through 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering the grants to help more children cast a line, study animal tracks, hike, bike, or simply learn more about nature.
The DNR is accepting applications for both mini grants (less than $5,000) or larger grants ($5,000-$25,000). The request for proposals and more information about how to apply are available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/No-Child-Grants).
Mini grants will be awarded by lottery, while larger grants will be awarded using a competitive review process. Funding can be used for outdoor recreation equipment, transportation, and natural resource education expenses.
The DNR hosted an informational webinar recently that reviewed grant requirements, discussed the application process and answered questions. This session was recorded and is available on the “Who should apply for No Child Left Inside grants” page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/No-Child-Grants/Who-Should-Apply.html).
