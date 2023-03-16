The Wild River Audubon chapter is hosting a Birds and Beer gathering at the Uncommon Loon in Chisago City, MN on Wednesday, March 22 beginning at 7 p.m. in the brewery’s Great Hall. They are thrilled to welcome Jim Stengel, a volunteer in the Red-headed Woodpecker Recovery Project (RhWR), a joint collaboration between the University of Minnesota’s Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve and the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis. Jim will describe the research and show photos of the birds at Cedar Creek in East Bethel.
Since 2008, RhWR citizen scientists have monitored and conducted research in Cedar Creek’s oak savannas to learn more about woodpecker nesting and habitat preferences, breeding and nest ecology. This project is particularly notable since red-headed woodpeckers are in decline throughout Minnesota and the rest of their range, but appear to be stable at Cedar Creek. Throughout the summer, trained volunteer citizen scientists survey specific areas of the oak savanna and collect data for the project.
This free event is open to the public and aimed at beginning or experienced bird watchers and all who have an interest in our natural world.
