Blossom End Rot is a physiological disorder of tomato/pepper/squash in which the tissue of the blossom end of the fruit breaks down and rots, thus reducing yield. Most, if not all, tomato/pepper/squash growers are familiar with BER.
Many people believe that BER is a result of low Calcium levels in the soil and that it can be cured by various methods including adding powdered milk, crushed eggshells, Tums, lime, gypsum, bone meal or other forms of calcium to the soil. None of these methods will prevent BER and in fact can do more harm than good by causing excess calcium levels which can inhibit the plant’s ability to use other micronutrients such as magnesium and potassium. Excess calcium can also lead to a build-up of salts in the soil. Minnesota soils are generally rich in calcium. Amendments should not be made without consulting the results of a laboratory conducted soil test.
Results of recent research [“Why calcium deficiency is not the cause of blossom end rot in tomato and pepper fruit. A reappraisal.”] (Max C. Saure) concludes that the actual causes of BER are the effects of abiotic stresses such as salinity, drought, high light intensity, heat and excessive ammonia nitrification, etc. In fact, the study finds that calcium deficiency in fruit is NOT the cause of BER but is actually a symptom.
So, how do we prevent BER? Here are some things you can do that will help. Irrigate evenly and consistently, do not let the plants dry out before watering, keep them consistently moist, but not soggy. Avoid cultivation near the plants to avoid damage to the roots. Use nitrate forms of fertilizer rather than ammonia-based, look for urea as the source of nitrogen, it should be listed on the container. Don’t over-fertilize as this will cause usable calcium to bypass the fruit and go to plant growth where it is locked up in the leaves and stems. Have your soil tested and follow the recommendations on the lab report. Find and grow cultivars that have shown resistance to BER, heart-shaped and cherry tomatoes are a good choice. Two of my favorite tomatoes are Big Boy and Celebrity. Others can be found on-line as well as resistant pepper and squash cultivars.
The good news is that BER seems to be a condition that most plants will grow out of, usually only affecting some of the earliest fruit.
