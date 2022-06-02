During the month of June, baby birds are abundant. Listen for incessant chirping as these baby birds plead for their parents to bring them food. June hatchlings include American robins, Baltimore orioles, Eastern bluebirds, gray catbirds, chipping sparrows, house finches, purple martins, mourning doves, house wrens, barn swallows and tree swallows.
In early to mid-June, visit shallow prairie marshes and wetlands to view a variety of waterfowl and water birds, along with their young. Look for swans, egrets, herons, rails, grebes, coots, geese and ducks.
The Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Little Falls is an excellent location to view these birds.
June is also a great time to check out lakes in the northern two-thirds of the state for loon chicks riding on their parents’ backs. If you love loons, the Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program(opens in new window) is a great way to get involved with wildlife studies on lakes near you.
Volunteers are needed to visit each lake one morning during a 10-day period (late June through early July) to count the number of adult and juvenile loons. Observations are then shared with the DNR.
