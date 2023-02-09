The Chisago County Master Gardeners will present their annual Garden Expo on Saturday March 18, 2023 at the North Branch High School. It’s a day long event from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. that includes 20 classes and a keynote speaker who this year will be Climate Scientist Sam Potter talking about “Climate Change in Minnesota Gardens”. You must pre-register for your classes and class sizes are limited to 25 people so early registration is recommended. You can bring a bag lunch or pre-order a lunch for $9.
Some of the classes offered are Lawn Care Basics, The Wonderful World of Bats, Intro to Heirloom Gardening, and Native Plants. In addition to classes, there will be vendors selling various goods like Honey, Soap, Garden Art and more. And there will be lots of Master Gardeners there to talk with and help you kick start your gardening season. The cost for the entire day is $15 per person plus $9 for the lunch if you chose to purchase a lunch.
Unlike previous years, there will be no Walk-In registrations this year. The deadline to register is March 1 and we highly recommend that you register early as classes fill up fast. As mentioned, classes will start at 9 a.m. but Check In & Vendors begin at 8 a.m. so come early and visit our vendors and look at the exhibits.
To view the online registration Google Chisago County Master Gardeners and look for 2023 Chisago County Master Gardener Garden Expo. You will find an online brochure and registration form. Or you can call the Extension Office at 651-277-0151 and register by phone. Registration ends on March 1, 2023.
