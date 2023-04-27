At long last it seems we are done (or close to being done) with those surprise spring snow falls. The ground is thawing and those hardy perennials are peeking through the leaf litter. Soon all the insects that have spent the winter underneath the leaf litter, will be emerging and looking for much needed forage. So what should you do or what shouldn’t you be doing now regarding lawn and garden chores.
First on my list this spring is branch pick-up. All those strong and even violent winter winds created quite the mess of tree branches all over my property. Many fell on my perennial shade garden so I’m treading very carefully to clean up those, while trying to avoid my newly emerging plants. What’s left on the rest of the property can easily be gathered up and brought to the woodpile. And by easily, I mean the 12 year old kid down the street who’s looking for a way to make some cash. Bending over 100 times doesn’t get any easier as the years advance.
Many flowering shrubs can be cut back almost to the ground at this time. Spirea, Annabelle Hydrangea, etc are some of these flowering shrubs and since they bloom on new wood now is a good time to do that early season pruning. It’s also a good time to apply fertilizer to your shrubs, trees, and evergreens.
Cool season vegetables such as leaf lettuce, spinach, radishes and onion sets may be planted outdoors as soon as the soil is dry enough to work. Snapdragons, bachelor buttons and sweet pea seeds can be planted outside in April as well. Early spring is the best time to divide flowering perennials including daylilies, hosta, monarda, balloon flower and many others. Clumps that are 4-5 years old may be dying in the center or have fewer, smaller flowers. Use a spading fork to lift the whole clump and a heavy knife or sharp spade to cut the healthy, outer parts up into 4 or 5 divisions each containing some good roots and several shoots that will grow quickly when replanted at the same depth in rich garden soil.
And finally, check your bluebird and other bird houses now. Make sure they are cleaned out and check for any nails or other hardware that may have come loose and cause a snagging hazard. Though the timing of “garden clean-up” may be a little off this year, those garden clean-up chores still have to be done.
