I’m sure most of you are familiar with harvestmen, which are also commonly called daddy longlegs. Like spiders, harvestmen are arachnids. They differ from spiders in several respects, including that they are unable to bite people and they don’t produce venom.
Harvestmen are beneficial predators in the garden and are very common. They feed on insects that they encounter while patrolling plants in the garden. They will catch and consume aphids, psyllids, grasshoppers, beetle larvae, slugs, mites, and small caterpillars. If they don’t find enough insects, they will also eat pollen.
Every year I have a problem with four-lined plant bugs on my chrysanthemums. Four-lined plant bugs are about 1/4 to 1/3 inch long and are greenish yellow with four black stripes on their wings. They have piercing-sucking mouthparts and feed on about 250 different kinds of plants, the most common being chrysanthemum, Chinese lantern, liatris, shasta daisy, mint, basil, azalea, dogwood, forsythia, viburnum, amur maple, sumac, zinnia, marigold, currant, gooseberry, and peppers.
They insert their needle-like mouthparts into leaves and suck out the chlorophyll, leaving small brown or black spots on the leaves. The damage four-lined plant bugs cause usually affects only the appearance of plants, leaving them spotted and sometimes wilted.
Pesticides can be used to control four-lined plant bugs, but in my case there is no need for that. I check my chrysanthemums regularly and see that harvestmen are doing their job to keep them under control.
If you see large numbers of four-lined plant bugs on plants, you might consider using an insecticide, such as bifenthrin, cyfluthrin, lambda-cyhalothrin or permethrin. Use insecticides carefully, as they will kill beneficial insects as well. Cut down and discard the affected plants in the fall to remove eggs that may have been inserted into them.
Learn more about four-lined plant bugs and their control at: https://extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden-insects/four-lined-plant-bugs
