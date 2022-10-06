The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for about $48,000 in grants to develop and expand shooting ranges in the state. The money, which the Legislature provided to address shooting range capacity issues, is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The applicant period is open-ended, but funding expires June 30, 2023.
The grants, which require a 1:1 match, are available for work on five-stand, pistol, rifle, skeet or trap ranges. Grants from $2,500 to $25,000 are available, and grantees must allow members of the public to shoot at reasonable times and for reasonable fees.
“We’ve provided grants to eight shooting ranges in the past few months, which is a positive step toward ensuring anyone who wants to participate in shooting sports has the opportunity to do so,” said Chuck Niska, DNR shooting range coordinator. “These remaining grant dollars will help further enhance access.”
Recently approved grants are for shooting ranges in Blooming Prairie, Cass Lake, Forest Lake, Gaylord, Hampton, Leroy, Litchfield and McGregor.
For more information, see the DNR’s shooting range grants page of the website (mndnr.gov/Grants/Recreation/RangeDev3.html).
