Winter is here and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has tips for anyone who wants to try ice fishing. The DNR’s learn to ice fish page (mndnr.gov/GoFishing/Learn-Ice-Fish.html) has information about how to search for fishing lakes online with DNR LakeFinder, how to dress, thrifty ways to get fishing equipment, and how to catch fish through the ice.
The DNR also has recorded webinars that share tips on ice fishing. One webinar covers how to catch panfish through the ice and another webinar covers how to catch northern pike through the ice. Both webinars are available on the DNR’s webinar archive page (mndnr.gov/discover#tab-1-2).
