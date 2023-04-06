It’s the time of year where you’ll notice buckets, blue bags and tubing attached to maple trees throughout central and southeastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and beyond. If you get close enough, you’ll hear the sought-after sound of sap dripping to the delight of many hard-core syrup enthusiasts!
The world’s maple syrup supply comes entirely from Canada and the U.S. Vermont is the number-one producer among the states; followed by New York, Wisconsin and Maine. The sugar maple (Acer saccharum) is famous for being the Wisconsin State Tree. Minnesota is on the western edge of syrup country, as the hardwood forests on the eastern side of the state contain a lot of maple trees. Whereas, these forests transition into prairies in western Minnesota.
Long before Europeans arrived, Native Americans used hollowed-out stems to funnel sap into birch bark containers. Maple syrup was among the first foods exported from the U.S. To this day, people still enjoy the delicious taste of 100% pure maple syrup. Interestingly enough, the process of collecting and boiling maple sap and turning it into syrup has not changed very much.
My husband and I took a class with a Naturalist at Wild River State Park circa 2014, and we have been smitten with syruping ever since! Even though “Sugar Season” occurs at the barely-there beginning of spring, he enjoys scoping out beautiful sugar maples with bright-green leaves in July or trees all ablaze with October foliage. It’s become a Labor of Love for us, as we enjoy using our syrup proceeds and donate the money to help animals in need.
Ideal conditions for sap collection occur when daytime temperatures are in the high 30s - mid 40s with nights below freezing. Sugar season varies every year, but averages from March 15th to April 20th. We tapped as early as Valentine’s Day one year, when the sap flowed for one week before another cold snap hit. When temps stay above freezing and leaf buds finally appear, the sap slightly changes color and turns bitter, and is no longer useful.
It takes approximately 40 gallons of sugar maple sap to make one gallon of syrup. Although sugar maples are the most well-known tree in the “Sugar Bush”, sap from red, silver and box elder maples can also be collected. Many people don’t know that box elder trees are a type of maple tree and make delicious maple syrup. The sugar content is not as high in the three aforementioned trees so it can take up to 60 gallons of sap to turn into one gallon of syrup.
Trees need to have a trunk diameter of at least 10 inches in order to use one tap or “spile”. Trees larger than 20 inches in diameter can have two taps. Place spiles four feet above ground and drill a hole 1.5” to 1.75” into tree at a slightly-upward angle to allow sap to flow out. Use a hammer and gently tap the spile into wood without causing it to split. Hang bucket and watch the sap flow freely. Empty sap once a day and store in a cool place out of sunlight. Some people pack snow around barrels or totes to help keep sap fresh.
Boiling or evaporating sap must be done outdoors so large amounts of steam can escape. As water boils off, more sap is added. We began with a homemade barrel stove and now use a fancy, high-tech evaporator. My husband will stay outside all day and all night boiling away and adding firewood. One of our dogs loves it just as much and helps contribute by carrying and shredding firewood. He is the best assistant that no money can buy, bar none. As the sugar becomes more concentrated, the sap darkens, bubbles shrink and the temp rises. (A syrup hydrometer comes in handy here). It’s now time to finish the sap off inside the house on a stove. When the temp reaches 219 degrees with a candy thermometer, you finally have syrup. Caveat: there is a small window where sap turns to syrup, so remember, a watched pot never burns.
The sandhill cranes typically arrive back in Minnesota during Sugar Season. As they fly into the pastel sunsets, their striking calls are a welcome sound this time of year. The air isn’t as piercing and landscapes start to come alive again. The aroma of fresh, hot syrup is intoxicating. There is no better way to transition from winter to spring. Therefore, scope out some sugar maples or the like and let the good times boil!
