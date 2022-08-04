Minnesotans can apply online through Sept. 16 to serve on several committees that advise the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources about fisheries and wildlife topics.
The DNR is seeking applicants to fill open seats on the Deer Advisory Committee, the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee, the Minnesota R3 Council (R3 stands for recruiting, retaining and reactivating hunters and anglers), and the state’s five fisheries work groups (bass, catfish, northern pike and muskellunge, panfish, and walleye).
Members will serve two- to three-year terms and must commit to attending at least three of the four videoconference meetings each committee has annually. Detailed committee and application information for each group is available on the DNR website:
Deer Advisory Committee (mndnr.gov/Mammals/Deer/Management/Deer-Advisory-Committee.html)
MLFAC (mndnr.gov/Millelacslake/MLFAC.html)
R3 Council (mndnr.gov/R3/Council)
Fisheries work groups (mndnr.gov/FishGroups).
Each committee has a statewide focus. People of all backgrounds and geographical locations are encouraged to apply. Members will be selected with special emphasis on diversity in experience, expertise, geography and demographics.
The DNR will be seeking applicants for other advisory groups in the future. More information these groups and future opportunities is available on the advisory group page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Advisory-Groups).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.