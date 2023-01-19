DNR looking to fill 200 paid summer internships

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for passionate and dedicated students interested in learning more about natural resource careers through paid summer internships. DNR summer interns gain valuable training, build meaningful experience and share their knowledge and perspectives to help create a healthy, sustainable, and inclusive Minnesota.
The DNR has a wide variety of internship opportunities throughout the state, including in fisheries, forestry, park operations, watercraft inspections, communications and more. Interns work 20 to 40 hours per week and are paid $15 per hour. To be considered for an internship, applicants must be enrolled students fulfilling an academic requirement or receiving academic credit.
To apply for an internship position:
Go to the state of Minnesota careers website (mn.gov/careers).
Select “Search for jobs” from the toolbar.
Select “Search for jobs now” in the External Applicants box.
Select “View all jobs.”
Filter by “Natural Resources Dept” in the Agency category and “Student Worker and Internships” in the Job Family category.
Applicants will be accepted through Jan. 31. Positions will start in May and June.
The DNR is an equal opportunity and veteran-friendly employer. We celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion. To request an accommodation or alternative format of the applications, please contact us at: ADAdiversity.DNR@state.mn.us; 651-259-5016; or call using a preferred telecommunications relay provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.