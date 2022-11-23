Give the gift of outdoor opportunities
For those hunting for holiday gift ideas, consider giving someone the opportunity for a lifetime of outdoor adventures. People can purchase a lifetime hunting or fishing license for themselves or as a gift for someone else. More information is available on the DNR website about licenses for Minnesota residents (mndnr.gov/Licenses/Lifetime/Residents) and non-residents. (mndnr.gov/Licenses/Lifetime/NonResidents).
CWD test results available online
Hunters can check the Minnesota DNR website (mndnr.gov/CWDCheck) for chronic wasting disease test results for the deer they’ve harvested. The site also shows statewide CWD test results, including locations where deer have tested positive previously, and any additional positive CWD results for deer harvested during the current and upcoming Minnesota deer seasons. The DNR also directly notifies any hunter who harvested a deer that subsequently tests positive. The DNR appreciates hunters’ participation in providing samples to help with disease surveillance.
Reminder about Mille Lacs winter season walleye regulations
Ice anglers can harvest walleye on both Mille Lacs and Upper Red lakes this winter season.
On Upper Red Lake, a three-walleye bag limit, with one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed in possession, went into effect Nov. 1.
On Mille Lacs Lake, a one-walleye bag limit, with one walleye between 21-23 inches or one walleye longer than 28 inches allowed in possession, will go into effect Thursday, Dec. 1.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website offers regulation information for both Upper Red Lake (mndnr.gov/LakeFind/Lake.html?id=04003501) and Mille Lacs Lake (mndnr.gov/MilleLacsLake).
