For the first time, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Roundtable — an annual gathering of conservation partners to discuss fisheries, wildlife, and ecological and water resource topics — will include an open registration opportunity for what has historically been an invitation-only event.
The 2023 DNR Roundtable is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20. The opportunity to register for one of a limited number of free, first-come, first-served slots will open at noon Wednesday, Dec. 28. The DNR’s Roundtable page (mndnr.gov/roundtable) will include a registration link.
The Roundtable provides a forum for Minnesota’s conservation community to engage with each other and DNR leadership, with an emphasis on conversation and idea sharing. The theme of the 2023 Roundtable is “Minnesotans Working Together – The Key to Conservation Success.” The keynote speaker will be Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. Featured speakers will include Commissioner Sarah Strommen and other leaders from the DNR and the conservation community.
More information is available on the DNR’s Roundtable page (mndnr.gov/roundtable).
