Mille Lacs Lake anglers can keep one walleye from 21-23 inches, or one over 28 inches, through Tuesday, May 31. Walleye fishing will be catch-and-release from Wednesday, June 1, through Thursday, June 30.
A two-week closure — implemented to reduce hooking mortality — will be in place from Friday, July 1, through Friday, July 15. During the walleye closure, angling is allowed for all other species; however, live, dead, preserved or parts of minnows, night crawlers, worms, leeches or crayfish may not be used while fishing during this period. Catch-and-release walleye fishing will resume on Saturday, July 16, and continue through Wednesday, Aug. 31. The one-fish walleye limit is scheduled to resume Thursday, Sept. 1, through Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all species. Complete Mille Lacs Lake fishing regulations are available on the DNR website(mndnr.gov/MilleLacsLake).
