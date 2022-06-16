The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers who might want to keep northern pike to familiarize themselves with the regulations and be prepared to measure the fish. Minnesota has three northern pike zones that apply to inland waters and reflect the differing characteristics of pike populations across the state:
• North-central: Limit of 10 northern pike; anglers must release all fish 22 to 26 inches, with only two fish longer than 26 inches allowed in possession.
• Northeast: Limit of two northern pike; anglers must release all fish 30 to 40 inches, with only one fish over 40 inches allowed in possession.
• South: Limit of two northern pike; minimum size 24 inches.
Throughout the state, special regulations that cover individual lakes, rivers and streams remain in effect and take precedence over the zone regulations. The northern pike zone regulations do not apply to border waters.
More information about northern pike zones, including a zone map, is available on the DNR’s northern pike page (mndnr.gov/NorthernPike).
