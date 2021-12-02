The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for input on how Minnesotans currently access the electronic license system, and what they want in the future as systems are modernized.
Feedback from current and potential users — including anglers, boaters, hunters and recreational vehicle operators — is critically important. States throughout the nation are updating their license systems to take advantage of new technology and to improve customer experience.
“We hope people take a minute to provide feedback and share their experiences,” said Jenifer Wical, marketing coordinator with the Fish and Wildlife Division outreach section. “The more people we hear from, across all types of recreation and all users, the better we’ll be able to create a system that meets the diverse needs of people who recreate in Minnesota.”
To access the survey, visit the DNR’s engagement page at mndnr.gov/ELS. The survey will be open from Monday, Nov. 29 to Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.