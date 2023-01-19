The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting residents to learn more about the exciting winter activity of dog sledding through an upcoming webinar. The webinar, which will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25th at noon, will be led by Bethany Hway, the founder and race director of the Klondike Dog Derby.
During the webinar, Hway will delve into the history of dog mushing, sharing how the activity has evolved over time and how it has become increasingly popular among outdoor enthusiasts. She will also provide information on how to get started with dog sledding and what resources are available for those interested in pursuing this thrilling activity.
The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to educate residents on a variety of outdoor activities and how to responsibly enjoy them. The webinar is free to attend, but registration is required. More information about the webinar and the DNR’s Outdoor Skills and Stewardship program can be found on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/discover).
