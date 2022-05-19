The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host webinars this summer for anyone interested in fishing, hunting, habitat, and the outdoors. Topics include fishing for smallmouth bass in rivers, foraging along the North Shore, harvesting wild rice, shooting clay targets, hunting geese, and other outdoors topics.
“We’ve got a great mix of webinars in our summer lineup that will help people of all ages with a variety of interests enjoy the outdoors,” said Benji Kohn, DNR volunteer mentor program coordinator. Webinars are at noon on Wednesdays, last less than an hour, and are recorded and made available online.
The webinars are free, but participants must pre-register. More information, including summer session topics and how to register, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.
