I was so hoping that this year’s summer heat would be an improvement over the summer of 2021. Though I haven’t looked at the statistics, I feel like this year is almost as hot and difficult as last year. But maybe as gardeners, we determine the conditions based on how long we can stand working in the garden without falling over from the heat and humidity.
One thing is for sure, I’m glad I have a well because, with my naturally sandy soil with only mild amendments, I’ve had to water various parts of my gardens almost every day. Oh, what I wouldn’t give for a little clay loam to moisten up the soil. My vegetable gardens are raised beds so the conditions are far better with the better soil, compost and regular watering. But for some, there have been a bit more than the usual challenges growing our own produce this year and it’s all because of the heat.
Cucumbers with no fruit, tomatoes not ripening, and beans with no flowers have been reported. The plants themselves look nice and healthy but that’s not why we grow them. Excessive heat can cause the flowers on vegetable plants, and even perennials, to abort. Temperatures over 85 degrees during the day can cause the plant to use up its energy stores which changes the flower and makes it harder to pollinate. And green beans especially can’t tolerate temperatures over 95 degrees along with dry soil, without aborting flowers.
Overly hot nighttime temperatures are especially troublesome for tomatoes. They like it between 68-77 degrees but the pigments that turn tomatoes red aren’t produced above 85 degrees. We hope for those cooler nights which allow them to fully ripen and redden. FYI, under normal conditions, it takes tomatoes six to eight weeks to fully ripen and change color and the same is true of some vine crops like pumpkins. Since we may be headed for warmer temps in the summers to come, you may want to research varieties of vegetables that are listed as more heat tolerant.
For more information on growing edible crops, go to the University of Minnesota Extension website. And, I also encourage you to visit your local Community Garden sites. What you see there and the people you meet who are growing crops there are wonderful sources of information and they are happy to share their growing experiences with you. For the Community Gardens in Chisago County, you can go to Community Gardens in Chisago County, UMN Extension at https://extension.umn.edu/news/community-gardens-chisago-county and for other counties just Google “Community Gardens” in whatever county you live in.
For those who plan to attend the Almelund Threshing Show from Aug. 12-14, please visit our Master Gardener location on the East end of the Threshing grounds behind the old court house. Chisago County Master Gardeners will be there to answer all your Yard and Garden questions.
