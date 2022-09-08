If you’ve been to a garden center lately, you’ve probably noticed sales on perennials, trees and shrubs from 25-50% off. Yup, it’s that time of year when they’d rather sell it than store it. And in addition to cheaper prices, its also the best time to plant those hardy perennials.
Fall affords the gardener many advantages. As plants prepare for winter, they put more energy into root growth. This redirection of energy lets the plants establish themselves quickly and will result in substantially stronger above ground growth the following season. So, though you won’t see much in the way of blooms or new leaf growth, below ground there’s a lot going on in the way of root establishment. Beyond improved root growth, fall offers cooler temperatures, which are easier on the plant and gardener alike. Rain is often more consistent, and pests and diseases are generally less prevalent.
And it’s not too late to add some interest in the garden. Ornamental grasses make stunning back drops all season and especially when they take on their fall colors. Just remember to leave them standing all winter long as those long blades protect the crown and prevent die-back. For containers, I always add an annual grass such as Toffee Twist to enhance my fall annual flowers. Plants like Kale, Swiss Chard, Pansies, Dusty Miller,Pansies and Geraniums can take the cold almost to freezing so consider those when creating a Fall planter.
Trees and shrubs do very, very well planted in early to very late fall. Most can even be planted late into November as long as the ground isn’t frozen. You will however have to be diligent about watering so don’t put those hoses away too soon as it could even be early December before the ground starts to freeze. If you are going to use a mulch around the tree avoid creating a “mulch volcano”. The mulch should always be 4”-6” away from the bark, be about 4” deep and extend out 3 feet. Too much mulch to close or literally right up against the bark could cause the bark to rot or create fungal growth. If I had a dollar for every tree that I see improperly mulched, I’d be a rich woman for sure. And yet I see it so often but most often in commercial landscapes. Start looking as you drive by a Mall, Retail Store, Restaurant, etc. and you’ll see what I mean.
And let’s not forget those fall bulbs. The key thing to remember is to thoroughly clean up any bulb material left on the ground. This is what attracts squirrels who are ready and willing to dig up all your hard work. This not a good time to prune any tree or shrubs. Spring flowering shrubs have already put on buds that will become flowers and there just isn’t enough time for new leaf growth to mature before we get a hard freeze. Most tree pruning is done in the winter in late February and through March when there is no danger of disease pathogens.
And lastly, when you clean up your vegetable gardens, do a good job of disposing all the plant material off site or into a compost pile or bin. Diseases can over winter in the soil causing problems with next season’s crops. In the case of the Septoria lycopersici fungus, it lives on the fallen tomato plant debris and weeds that are on and in the soil, and it can overwinter. Many of us have found this out the hard way. So enjoy the cooler temperatures, the fall color we should be seeing soon and of course the crops you’ve worked so hard to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.