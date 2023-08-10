Two years ago, in 2021 I spent more time than usual watering my perennial gardens. It just seemed there wasn’t enough consistent rainfall and I was watering more often than usual.
We have a private well so the watering was doable but I kept thinking that it was just an unusual year and the following year would be better. Well, here we are, in 2023, and things are even worse than they were in 2021 and 2022.
So now with the heat and much lower than normal rainfall, and the fact that we are in a sandy soil area (you can never amend enough), my gardens are showing the effects of stress. Hostas that were easily 3 feet across are barely a foot across and in general lots of plants are just “there” not really putting on their full potential. We water, but it takes much more than an hour or so with the sprinklers to really soak the ground to do any good.
And yet, some of the perennials don’t seem to be struggling like some others are and I can only say they are wonderfully heat tolerant! Yup, they do need a drink once or twice a week but they don’t seem to slump like many of the other perennials. So I thought I’d share with you some of those “champions of the heat” plants that soldier on when the temperatures hit the high heat mark and the rainfall is sparse.
First off consider native plants as they are so much better adapted to severe weather conditions like heat and drought. Some of those included in this group are Butterfly Weeds, Coneflowers, Asters, Wild Petunia, and Native grasses. Planting a native plant garden provides food for native insects like bees and butterflies so it’s a “good thing”. Many garden centers are now carrying Native Plants that are in small containers so you don’t have to start them with seeds. And for the most part, you can mix those natives with your other garden plants for a diverse garden. A “stand-alone” native plant garden is a wonderful idea, is very low maintenance, and is so good for our native pollinators. And I also want to include Prickly Pear Cactus which is actually native to SW Minnesota. I’ve had a Prickly Pear cactus garden for at least 25 years. Though they typically bloom in early July, this year they bloomed in mid-June. Perhaps the drought and heat had something to do with that early bloom.
Others that have shown good heat tolerance are Helenium, Cushion Spurge, Iris, Asiatic Lilies, Sedum and Daylilies (so many different varieties), Penstemon, Clematis, Mallow, most roses, Salvias, Heliopsis, and Amsonia. The University of Minnesota has a website that includes many of these plants and much more. For more information you can Google “The Best Plants for 30 Tough Sites.” and you will be directed to a University of Minnesota Extension website.
Also, when you do purchase perennials, hold off planting them on very hot days and when no rain is predicted for several days. Put the potted plant in a shaded area or in an area that gets only morning sun. Do not let the soil in the pot dry out so water it every other day making sure the water drains through to be sure the roots are getting watered. Then give it a second drink to make sure all the soil gets wet. Then when those very hot temps cool off, you can plant.
We may be in for more hot and dry summers so think ahead and consider plants that can grow and thrive in these conditions plus benefit the pollinators.
