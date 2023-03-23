Why would you want to start seeds indoors? Because you get a jump start on gardening, there are larger varieties of plants to choose from compared to what you’ll find at your local garden center or box store, you have control over the planting medium and growing environment and….it’s just really fun!
So what seeds should you choose to start inside? The best idea is to always start with your favorite plants. Warm season veggies like tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, and herbs such as basil, oregano and marjoram need to be started 6-8 weeks before the last frost (mid to late May). A simple Google search will help you find your last average frost date. Always read the back of the seed packet to find out when you need to start the seeds. Some seeds need to be planted directly in the ground such as beans, peas, carrots, and dill because they do not take well to being transplanted.
The first step is to choose where you will put your seedlings. They will need 12-16 hours of strong light. Even a sunny window will not give you that much light and you will have cloudy days. You will need supplemental lighting. Grow lights and shop lights will both work. There are many options when it comes to choosing which containers to use to start your seeds. You can use yogurt containers, paper towels/toilet paper rolls, newspaper strips formed into pots or one of the many store bought options. Just remember they must have a drainage hole or they must let the water weep out (like paper towel rolls or peat pots). Store bought seed starting potting mixes are best to use because they are sterile, lightweight, and have the texture and porosity seeds need.
When your hard work has paid off and its 2 weeks before planting time, it is time to prepare your plants for their transition to the garden. This is called “hardening off”. Two weeks before you plan to plant your plants outside, place them in a shaded, windless area for a few hours a day. Each day increase the time as well as sun and wind exposure until it is time to move them into the garden, preferably on an overcast day.
For more detailed information on growing seeds indoors go the following websites at extension.umn.edu, extension.uga.edu, and hortnews.iastate.extension.edu.
