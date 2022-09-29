A couple of weeks ago I enjoyed the flurry of activity in among my many Pagoda Dogwoods. So many different kinds of birds were fluttering in and out of the trees picking and eating the berries. Which is the reason I have so many Pagoda Dogwoods as the birds poop out the seeds which plant themselves and are very good at germinating. And the composition of the trees allows for easy in and out flying as well as perching when eating. Another plus is that Nurseries and Garden Centers are reducing prices now to move inventory before they close for the season so there are great savings out there.
A recent article on the University of Minnesota Extension website caught my eye because it focuses on the amazing amount of diversity when choosing plants for a wide variety of reasons that include providing food for wildlife. The following excerpts from the article were posted in May 2022 by Gary Wyatt, an extension AgroForestry Educator:
“I have always loved to plant trees and shrubs, and my long driveway has become somewhat of an arboretum with many species of trees and shrubs planted on each side. Last year I planted five large bare root Gingko trees. Ginkgo is a prehistoric tree that is resistant to insects and disease but has one major drawback: the female trees produce nuts with a pungent smell. Although the nuts are a delicacy in China, not too many people here are fans. These were unsexed trees, so to be safe I decided that my long driveway would be a good place for them. Far enough from the house and close enough to the squirrels just in case they produce nuts.
Further along the driveway bloom the yellow flowers of forsythia shrubs and the catkins of the hazelnuts. But that’s just the beginning! I have black chokeberry, a cherry tree, Juneberry, American cranberry, elderberry, honeyberry, a Turkish filbert (hazelnut) tree, white pines, a redbud, hawthorns, black walnuts, and crabapple trees. I have been promoting edible landscapes in windbreaks, yards, and gardens for years and the interest has only increased during COVID. I have currants, Juneberries, raspberries, hazelnuts, black chokeberries, apple trees, honeyberries, cranberries, and elderberries. Of the fruits, I love to pick the Juneberries off the shrub, they are sweet, not bitter, and so good! Fun fact, Juneberries, serviceberries, and saskatoons are all similar in the same family. And don’t forget, most of the fruit-bearing shrubs are wonderful food sources for our pollinators.
I think it’s important to diversify your landscape and plant many tree and shrub species. Many people and communities have overplanted green ash trees after our elms were killed by Dutch elm disease, and are now planting too many maple species after emerald ash borer has come to Minnesota. A diverse landscape also brings diverse wildlife, and there are many other benefits to planting interesting and unusual trees and plants. I hope you consider planting something in your yard or community garden and enjoy watching it grow!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.