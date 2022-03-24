The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has opportunities available for anyone interested in learning to hunt turkeys or fish for trout ahead of spring seasons. Turkey hunting begins Wednesday, April 13, and the stream trout opener is Saturday, April 16.
Anyone interested in learning to hunt turkeys or fish for trout is invited to watch how-to webinars previously recorded and posted by the DNR. The webinars are part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series the DNR began in March 2021 to share knowledge relevant to outdoor seasons and activities. Recorded webinars are available online (mndnr.gov/Discover).
Additionally, each year the DNR and the National Wild Turkey Federation cooperate to offer mentored hunts. A limited number of spots are available for these hunts. Details can be found on the DNR’s learn to hunt opportunities page (mndnr.gov/gohunting/learn-hunt-opportunities.html).
