Youth waterfowl weekend Sept. 9-10
During the youth waterfowl hunt Sept. 9-10, youth hunters will have a special opportunity to learn how to hunt waterfowl with an adult who is not hunting.
During the two-day hunt, waterfowl hunters 17 and younger, when accompanied by a non-hunting adult 18 and older, can take ducks, geese, mergansers, coots and moorhens from a half hour before sunrise to sunset. Hunters should review important details about participating in this hunt on page 8 of the Minnesota Waterfowl Regulations (mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting).
Last Twins free hat offer
Anyone with a 2023 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can receive a free special edition orange Minnesota Twins logo cap and a ticket discount from the Minnesota Twins through a partnership between the Twins and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The final DNR Days at the Twins game for this season is 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. the New York Mets. Promotion details, instructions for purchasing tickets, and information on buying a fishing or hunting license are available on the Minnesota DNR Days webpage (mndnr.gov/twins). Tickets must be purchased ahead of time using a special DNR link (twins.com/dnr) to receive this offer.
Fall DNR activities webinars
With summer waning, fall outdoor activities are around the corner. Anyone who wants to experience the outdoors in a new way can boost their fishing, hunting, habitat and outdoors know-how with webinars from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“Fall is a time to savor the outdoors and for those doing the same activities year after year, I’d offer that our webinars are a great first step toward broadening your outdoors horizons,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator.
The webinars are part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series that started in March 2021, with new webinars this fall on topics that will appeal to people interested in nature, including anglers and hunters. The live webinars are at noon on Wednesdays and last an hour or less. All webinars are live-captioned, recorded and made available on the Minnesota DNR website (mndnr.gov/discover), and the recordings are popular with those who can’t make the live events.
Fall webinar topics include hunting deer with a crossbow, woodcock hunting, sandhill cranes, planning a bird hunting road trip, fall turkey hunting, fall fishing tips, ciscos in Minnesota lakes, knife care, elk in Minnesota, the No Child Left Inside Grant Program, planning a wilderness canoe trip, plant diseases like galls on goldenrod, and emerald ash borers.
The webinars are free, and participants must pre-register. More information, including fall session topics and how to register, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the Minnesota DNR website (mndnr.gov/discover).
