Deer hunters invited to share wildlife observations
Minnesota deer hunters can use an online log (mndnr.gov/mammals/deer/management/hunter-field-log.html) to report wildlife they see while hunting. Data from the observation logs help the MNDNR estimate population level trends for deer and track wildlife distribution for other species across the state.
Hunters can enter information on the Minnesota DNR website (mndnr.gov/mammals/deer/management/hunter-field-log.html) about wildlife they see each day of hunting. They’ll also be able to report specific information about any deer they harvest. Hunters are encouraged to fill out a report after each hunt, even if they don’t see any deer that day. The online questionnaire will be available until Jan. 15, 2024.
How to get deer sampled for CWD during archery season
Minnesota’s archery deer season opens Saturday, Sept. 16, and deer hunters have options for getting their deer tested for chronic wasting disease.
CWD sampling options (mndnr.gov/cwd/cwd-testing.html) include requesting a mail-in kit (mndnr.gov/cwd/cwd-kits.html) before hunting or utilizing kits obtained but not used last year. Hunters may participate in the partner sampling program (mndnr.gov/cwd/cwd-partners.html). Hunters can also make an appointment to have their deer sampled at MNDNR area wildlife offices, and contact information is available on the Minnesota DNR website (mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife). Additionally, deer hunters are required to have their deer 1 year or older sampled for CWD in all CWD management and surveillance zones during the opening weekend of the firearms A season (Nov. 4-5).
Hunters should know the DPA number of the area they plan to hunt prior to buying a license and ensure they understand CWD regulations and sampling options for that particular area. Archery hunters can use the DPA lookup tool on the Minnesota DNR’s make a plan for deer season webpage (mndnr.gov/deerhunt) to check if the DPA they plan to hunt has carcass movement restrictions, or has deer feeding or attractant bans in place.
Minnesota DNR webinars
The MNDNR invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the fall program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.
In a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 20, Jade Pederson, visitor services specialist at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near St. Cloud, and Cynthia McSherry, refuge volunteer, will share the life history, quirks and migration of sandhill cranes. Greater sandhill cranes are now common throughout Minnesota, and up to 29,000 greater sandhill cranes can be found at the wetlands of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge during the peak of the cranes’ fall migration.
The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website (mndnr.gov/discover) for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.
