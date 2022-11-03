Make a plan for deer hunting season
As deer hunters enjoy current hunting seasons and 400,000 hunters prepare for the opening of firearms deer season on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead for a safe and enjoyable hunt.
The DNR’s online make a plan tool (mndnr.gov/DeerHunt) provides a comprehensive step-by-step list of information hunters need to consider before heading to deer camp. The tool covers topics including hunting regulations, deer processing, chronic wasting disease sampling, safety and how to make the most out of a hunt. To use the online tool, hunters need their deer permit area number, which they can find on an interactive deer map.
In Minnesota, archery deer season began Sept. 17 and continues through Saturday, Dec. 31; firearms deer season begins Saturday, Nov. 5, with various closing dates depending on a hunter’s DPA; and muzzleloader season is Saturday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 11.
Deer hunters invited to share wildlife observations
Minnesota deer hunters can use an online questionnaire (mndnr.gov/Mammals/Deer/Management/Hunter-Field-Log.html) to report wildlife they see while hunting. Data from the observation logs help the DNR estimate population level trends for deer and track wildlife distribution for other species across the state.
Using a mobile device or desktop computer, hunters can enter information on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Mammals/Deer/Management/Hunter-Field-Log.html) about wildlife they see each day of hunting, including deer, turkeys, bears, fishers and other species. They’ll also be able to report specific information about any deer they harvest. Hunters are encouraged to fill out a report after each hunt, even if they don’t see any deer that day. The online questionnaire will be available until Jan. 15, 2023.
Know the difference between white-tailed deer and elk
Individual elk sightings are beginning to be reported in a wider geographic area outside of far northwestern Minnesota. Hunters need to make sure they know the difference in the field. The DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer-Elk-ID.html) has drawings and traits listed to help distinguish elk from white-tailed deer. Additionally, people are encouraged to report elk sightings using the DNR’s online elk sighting reporting tool (mndnr.gov/Elk/Elk-Sightings.html).
Hunters: Register your deer
Hunters are required to register every deer they harvest before processing, before antlers are removed and within 48 hours after taking the animal. Hunters can register deer online, via phone or in person. Information from deer registration is essential for the DNR to track and manage deer populations. Detailed registration instructions for all methods are available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer/HarvestReg.html).
Deer carcass movement restrictions in place in
Deer carcass movement restrictions are in place for 14 deer permit areas located in southeastern and north-central Minnesota and the south metro area.
DPAs 604, 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 655, 661 and 679 together form the Chronic Wasting Disease management zone. Hunters are not allowed to bring whole deer carcasses outside of the management zone until a “not detected” test result is received. DPAs 255, 343 and 344 form a control zone and whole deer carcasses cannot be moved out of a control zone or the adjacent management zone until a “not-detected” test result is received. Hunters are allowed to move whole deer carcasses in between contiguous management zone DPAs or from a control zone DPA into the management zone.
If hunters do not submit their deer for sampling or want to transport a deer outside of these zones before getting a test result, they must debone or quarter their deer, properly disposing of the head and spinal column inside the zones. The DNR provides dumpsters for hunters to use for this purpose.
These restrictions are part of a comprehensive strategy to keep Minnesota’s deer, elk and moose healthy by limiting the spread of disease. Hunters can find details for the DPA in which they hunt by visiting the DNR’s CWD page (mndnr.gov/CWD) and using the “find your requirements for your DPA” tool.
Deer harvest numbers available online
Hunters, media and anyone interested in deer harvest data can find current deer harvest figures and harvest reports for past years on the DNR deer reports and statistics page (mndnr.gov/Mammals/Deer/Management/Statistics.html). The page also features an interactive map and graph that visualizes the data.
DNR webinars cover preserving your harvest
The first webinar is at noon Wednesday, Nov. 2. Kraig Kiger, DNR shooting sports specialist, will discuss what to do with a harvest after a successful hunting or fishing trip. The webinar will cover ways to preserve your harvest and provide tips for preparing it. The webinars are free but registration is required. More information is available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Discover).
