If you’ve ever been to Michigan or Door County, Wisconsin in July, you’ve likely seen orchards full of striking, eye-catching, ruby-red ‘Montmorency’ Cherry Trees. Some people aren’t aware that similar types of cherries can be grown in Minnesota. Even though the ‘Montmorency’ Cherry Tree does grow here under certain conditions, there are several other varieties of cherry trees that do better in our area. “Tart cherries”, “pie cherries” and “sour cherries” can be used interchangeably to describe cherry trees that grow in the north country, and are different from the burgundy-colored sweet cherries that are sold in grocery stores.
The touted health benefits of tart cherries alone make for great reasons to grow them. If you’re searching for an addition to your yard with beauty all year long, look no further. The satiny, crimson color of the fruit paired with glossy, green foliage combined with copper, metallic-like bark make tart cherry trees an attractive addition to the landscape, bar none. With a height of only 10-15 feet, they can easily fit into patio areas and other small spaces.
Pie cherries are smaller than sweet cherries and have soft, yellow flesh with approximately half the naturally-occurring sugar. They are delicious in desserts and jams. Many people enjoy the tangy taste of freshly-picked sour cherries. I concur, and believe that eating them fresh off the tree is part of the experience of growing fruit trees. In fact, my husband has been out picking cherries for the fourth day in a row. It is quite addicting. Thankfully we have neighbors who enjoy them as much as we do or we would have a freezer full of them.
Varieties of tart cherry trees best adapted to our area include: ‘Mesabi’, ‘Meteor’, ‘North Star’, ‘Evans/Bali’ and ‘Sweet Cherry Pie’. We have grown and picked from ‘Mesabi’ and ‘Sweet Cherry Pie’ Trees and highly recommend giving them a try. Pie cherries are self-pollinating so only one tree is required. However, planting more trees will certainly benefit your bounty! We have four trees in our yard and they provide plenty of yield for us and anyone else we share them with, including the birds. It will take two or more years after planting to get a good harvest, and very much worth the wait. Planting cherry trees in full sun will increase the fruit load, as well.
Mulch with wood chips (four inches deep) around the base of the tree. Keep the mulch several inches from the trunk to prevent the bark from rotting and also to prevent damage from rodents. One of the best tidbits of gardening advice: “Mulch like a donut, NOT a volcano.”
Fruit trees are susceptible to winter injury from sunscald and small animals, so tree wrap is essential. Be sure to remove it in the spring to prevent fungal diseases from harboring.
Young trees need one to two inches of water per week. Slow, deep watering encourages strong roots, which help stabilize and anchor the tree. Watering a little at a time more frequently leads to shallow roots which stay closer to the surface and make the tree more susceptible to drought damage.
Cherry trees can also be staked gently in order to help the tree grow straight. Staking two to three years is sufficient. Fruit trees are often attractive to deer, so six-foot fencing may be in order. Be sure to allow enough space for the tree to grow outward. Tart cherry trees have a spread of ten to twelve feet when they mature.
Fertilizer is usually not needed, especially since too much is more harmful than too little. Adding compost around the base of the tree will offer plenty of nutrition by providing enough nitrogen.
Sour cherry trees not only gift us with loads of luminous, photogenic fruit in July, but they’re also covered in fragrant, white blossoms in May and orange-tinged leaves in October.
You’ll find that if you wait too long to pick and savor the bright-red fruit, the birds will definitely swoop in to help you out. Luckily, there are usually plenty of cherries to go around to keep everyone happy. I enjoy seeing bluebirds and robins helping themselves, and especially love when the noteworthy and infrequent cedar waxwings fly in for a cherry-berry buffet. After all, enjoying wildlife is one of the many fun aspects of backyard gardening.
