Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16.
During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
“Ice fishing is pure, simple fun for both kids and adults,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “For anyone who wants to try ice fishing, we have helpful information on our website to get you started on the way toward drilling holes through the ice and catching fish.”
Check the DNR’s learn to ice fish page (mndnr.gov/GoFishing/Learn-Ice-Fish.html) for more information about ice fishing, including a recorded webinar with tips and techniques anglers can use to have fun catching sunfish, crappie and perch.
Ice conditions vary and there is no such thing as 100% safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river. Visit the DNR ice safety page (mndnr.gov/IceSafety) for ice safety guidelines.
