Japanese Beetles were first found in Minnesota in 1968 but were considered abundant around 2011 as they invaded heavily in the Twin Cities area. Now, there may be some dispute on those dates but suffice to say, they’ve been a major headache to gardeners for a long, long time. And they will continue to be with us for — well maybe forever, unless some very welcome natural predator, safe insecticide, or a miracle comes along to rid us of this annoying pest.
Japanese Beetles or Popillia japonica are not yet found in every county in Minnesota. But before you think of moving to a “safer” county so you can garden with the peace of mind that you won’t be fighting off Japanese beetles, you just might want to stay put for now. An online search of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture has a map showing which counties are affected and which areas so far, have not. I think if you want to move to say, Warrod, Minnesota, you might be safe for a few years. Just keep in mind, what you can grow here in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas is not really the same as what you can successfully grow in the very northern counties of our state.
The minnesotaseasons.com website has a good map of where these pests have been found in our state. As of 2020, the seven county metro area is abundant with Japanese Beetles with large numbers also in the Winona and Rochester areas. But for purposes of this article, let’s just say they are here in abundance and they are a headache to anyone who gardens. And their period of heavy activity is typically late June to August with July being the most active.
Without a doubt, as a Chisago County Master Gardener, the question on anything to do with Japanese Beetles is the most frequently asked question I get. I can answer that one in my sleep. But rather than struggle to come up with an answer that will appease the customer, I’d rather educate them on some of the more important things to understand about this pest. Like what plants they prefer and what plants you may want to add to your landscape that will deter them from your roses. Or the art of “handpicking” them off your plants. Drop them in a bucket of soapy water and I guarantee you they will die! In other words, how to live with and garden with this pest that is not going to die off or move on to another region. And even if they did do that, I’m pretty darn sure, another villain is waiting just around the evolutionary corner.
And before you ask, no. Even the coldest Minnesota winter will not freeze the Japanese Beetle into extinction. They are simply too well-adapted to our conditions so the larva that winters underground has every chance of developing into a beetle. Some research I’ve read does indicate that there is some grub death but not enough to make a dent in their numbers.
During these still very cold days of winter, you might want to spend some time on the internet learning more about Japanese Beetles and how you can still successfully grow a beautiful and productive garden. Understanding this pest won’t make it go away but it will allow you to make the right choices for your gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.