Isanti gardeners to host Safari tour
Isanti County Master Gardeners will host a tour of Cedar Creek Safari by Dr. Caitlyn Potter at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve, 2660 Fawn Lake Drive NE, East Bethel.
Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve in East Bethel is home to some of the state’s last remaining stands of oak savanna.
During the tour, attendees will enjoy a two-mile hike on sand roads through the restored savanna plots to learn about research involving bison, red-headed woodpeckers, prescribed burning and more.
Hiking books and binoculars are encouraged.
Bass fishing a highlight of spring
The bass fishing catch-and-keep season (mndnr.gov/Fishing/Regs.html) opens Saturday, May 28, and spring is a great time to cast a line for these fun-to-catch fish.
Largemouth and smallmouth bass can be easier to catch in spring and early summer, when they spend more time in shallow water.
Later, as water temperatures rise, bass move to deeper water in search of sunken points, rocky humps and aquatic plant edges that offer protection from larger fish and hiding places for prey.
Learn more about how to fish for bass and other species at the DNR’s learn to fish page(mndnr.gov/GoFishing/How-Catch-Fish.html).
